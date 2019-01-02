Ford India Domestic Sales Up By 15% In December 2018

Ford India's combined domestic wholesales and exports in December reached 24,420 vehicles compared to 29,795 vehicles in the same month last year. The company sold 5840 vehicles in December 2018 as against 5087 units in the same period last year. Exports dropped by a considerable margin as the company exported 18,580 vehicles compared to 24,708 units in December 2017. For the calendar year 2018, Ford registered double-digit growth in domestic wholesales.

Domestic vehicle despatches in the past year stood at 97,804 units, up 12 per cent from 87,588 units in 2017. Combined domestic wholesale and exports in the calendar year 2018 grew to 265,714 units from 262,784 units in 2017. Domestic wholesales in 2018 were also the highest ever in Ford India's history.

Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India said, “2018 was a turnaround year for Ford in India as we consistently delivered on our strategy of Strong Brand, Right Product, Competitive Cost and Effective Scale to strengthen our commitment to India. Despite headwinds due to regulatory and economic changes in India and export markets, we are confident of keeping the momentum in 2019. In India, we are confident of growing better than the industry and bringing many more customers to the Ford fold to experience the promise of transparency and differentiated experience.”

