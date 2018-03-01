Ford India Domestic Sales Show Marginal Growth In February 2018

Ford India announced that it sold 23,965 vehicles in February 2018 as compared to 24,026 in the same month last year. This figure takes into account both domestic sales and exports. The company showed a marginal de-growth in wholesale figures, however, that is majorly due to the drop in exports. Exports were at 14,924 units compared to 15,688 vehicles in February 2017.

The company's domestic wholesales grew to 9,041 vehicles in February from 8,338 vehicles in the same month last year and that growth can be attributed to the EcoSport facelift that the company launched in 2017.

"Improvements in GDP growth and other industry indicators continue to support the year on year growth of the auto industry," said Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India. "However, there are headwinds in terms of impending increase in interest rates, crude prices, and inflation. We also believe the increase in customs duty and the cess of exports will drive up prices, with a potential of impacting demand."

The company also announced its decision to raise prices of all its vehicles by up to 4 per cent from March 1, 2018, after the Indian government's decision to increase import duty on auto components.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.