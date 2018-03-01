New Cars and Bikes in India

Ford India Domestic Sales Show Marginal Growth In February 2018

Ford India showed marginal growth in domestic sales in February 2018 and most of the sales were driven by the new EcoSport facelift.

View Photos
The prices of Ford cars will be hiked from March 1, 2018

Ford India announced that it sold 23,965 vehicles in February 2018 as compared to 24,026 in the same month last year. This figure takes into account both domestic sales and exports. The company showed a marginal de-growth in wholesale figures, however, that is majorly due to the drop in exports. Exports were at 14,924 units compared to 15,688 vehicles in February 2017.

Ford

Ford Cars

The company's domestic wholesales grew to 9,041 vehicles in February from 8,338 vehicles in the same month last year and that growth can be attributed to the EcoSport facelift that the company launched in 2017.

"Improvements in GDP growth and other industry indicators continue to support the year on year growth of the auto industry," said Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India. "However, there are headwinds in terms of impending increase in interest rates, crude prices, and inflation. We also believe the increase in customs duty and the cess of exports will drive up prices, with a potential of impacting demand."

The company also announced its decision to raise prices of all its vehicles by up to 4 per cent from March 1, 2018, after the Indian government's decision to increase import duty on auto components.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ford EcoSport with Immediate Rivals

Ford EcoSport
Ford
EcoSport
TAGS :

Latest News

Comments (0)

Popular Cars

BUY USED CAR

Popular Ford Cars

Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.61 - 13.11 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.44 - 8.99 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 30.02 - 37.54 Lakh *
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
₹ 83.71 Lakh *
View More
x
Select your City
or select from popular cities