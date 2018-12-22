New Cars and Bikes in India

Ford India Conducts Road Safety Survey, Urges Road Users To Be More Cautious And Complaint To Road Safety Rules

The survey reported that millennials are more compliant, cautious and compassionate on the road in comparison to the older population.

The Ford Cartesy survey revealed that there is a lack of seriousness among Indians for the traffic rules.

Ford recently concluded a road safety survey in India the findings of which is not satisfactory and hence the carmaker is urging Indians to be more cautious and adopt a safer behaviour when they are on roads. Ford had covered 10 cities to assess the behaviour and attitude of Indians (drivers, passengers and pedestrians) while they are on the road. The Ford Cartesy survey has revealed that there is a lack of seriousness among Indians for the traffic rules and they are not cautious when they are on roads.

The most worrisome finding of all is that 51 per cent of road users did not consider using seat belts as they do not agree to the fact that it is the primary source of defense during a collision while 22 per cent confessed using mobile phones while driving. Over 33 per cent of the respondents voted for underage driving and 41 per cent of drivers would ignore an accident victim and would not take him/her to the hospital. The survey reported that 32 per cent of people would not park in authorized parking spaces and 48 per cent were likely to park on the footpath. That said, the positive side is that millennials (18-34 years) stood better on the parameters of compliance, caution and compassion. Kolkata and Ludhiana were reported to be more courteous among major metro and non-metro cities, respectively.

Ford had conducted a total of 1613 interviews based on stratification of representative sampling where 48 per cent of the respondents were private vehicle drivers while 52 per cent were passengers and pedestrians. The gender segregation including the drivers, passengers and pedestrians constituted of 72 per cent men and 28 per cent women. While male road users were found to be more compassionate, female road users were more cautious. 

Ford India Conducts Road Safety Survey, Urges Road Users To Be More Cautious And Complaint To Road Safety Rules
