Ford GT '68 Heritage Edition Unveiled At Laguna Seca; To Be Made Available In Limited Numbers

The Ford GT '68 Heritage edition honours the Gulf Oil-sponsored Ford GT40 - chassis #1075 - that won back-to-back 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1968 and 1969.

Ford will be making limited quantities of the GT '68 Heritage Edition for the 2019 and 2020 model years

Celebrating its 50th anniversary of its first Le Mans win, with the Ford GT40, Gulf has joined with Ford to produce the new Ford GT '68 Heritage edition for the 2019 and 2020 model years. The Heritage Blue with Heritage Orange paint scheme honours the Gulf Oil-sponsored Ford GT40 - chassis #1075 - that won back-to-back 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1968 and 1969.

The Ford GT '68 Heritage Edition was officially launched at the Rolex Historic Reunion event at the Laguna Seca raceway in California by Ford's Joe Hinrichs and Gulf's Ravi Chawla. The car took its place in a specially designed garage, which depicted the 50-year span of success and which featured Gulf-Ford GT40 #1075, the actual 1968 and 1969 Le Mans-winning car.

Joe Hinrichs, Ford executive vice president and president, global operations said, "Many say the Gulf Oil paint scheme is the most famous in motorsports, propelled by the 1968 GT40 that quickly became a global sensation after Ford beat its European competitors not three, but four times in a row. We set out to accentuate the new Ford GT's race-inspired aerodynamic lines with the Gulf colours, while staying true to the original GT40 Le Mans winner."

Also Read: Ford GT 66 Heritage Edition Revealed; Honours Le Mans-Winning GT40 Mark II

The Ford GT '68 Heritage edition features the famous Heritage Blue exterior with Heritage Orange graphics and is offered with optional exposed carbon a-pillar and roundel with #9 graphics on both the hood and doors. The car sports unique high gloss dark stainless 20-inch one-piece forged aluminium wheels with black lug nuts. Orange callipers and silver rear view mirror caps complete the look.

The Limited-edition Ford GT features exclusive interior colors, materials and appointments. Ebony Alcantara is used extensively throughout the interior. Contrasting blue and orange stitching accentuates the seats and steering wheel with a new seat embossment inspired by the original '68 Le Mans winning car as well as clear & polished anodized paddle shifters. High gloss dark stainless appliqués are used on the instrument panel, door register bezels and x-brace completing the look.

The '68 Heritage edition boasts a unique serialised identification plate plus exposed matte carbon fiber door sills, air register pods and centre console. Limited quantities will be available for the 2019 and 2020 model years and, for 2020, the package will boast an optional No. 6 in honour of the 1969 Le Mans winner.

Ravi Chawla MD of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd said, "We are delighted to partner with Ford to help the Gulf-themed Heritage Edition Ford GT become reality. The Ford Marque has played a major role in creating Gulf's place in motoring and motorsport legend and the same is true in reverse"

