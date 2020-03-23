New Cars and Bikes in India

Ford, GM, Tesla Get 'Go Ahead' From Donald Trump To Make Ventilators: Report

Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and Tesla Inc had been given the green light to produce ventilators and other items needed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Donald Trump said on Twitter that Ford, GM, Tesla are being given the go ahead to make ventilators

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that U.S. automakers Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and Tesla Inc had been given the green light to produce ventilators and other items needed during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Ford, General Motors and Tesla are being given the go ahead to make ventilators and other metal products, FAST! FEMA Go for it auto execs, lets see how good you are?" he said on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear what Trump meant by the companies "being given the go ahead."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

