Ford Freestyle Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch

Ford Freestyle, the upcoming crossover from the American carmaker has evidently started reaching some of the dealerships in India as revealed by a new set of new spy images. Touted by Ford India as a compact utility vehicle, the new Freestyle was unveiled early this year in January and is expected to go on sale in India in April 2018. Based on the Ford Figo hatchback, this is the first time that the carmaker is entering the crossover segment in India and upon launch, the car is expected to go up against the likes of Hyundai i20 Active, Toyota Etios Cross and Fiat Urban Cross. While official bookings are expected to commence after the price announcement, a few of the dealers are not shying away from accepting unofficial orders.

Ford Freestyle gets LED lights, alloy wheels and black body cladding

As revealed by the images, this particular Ford Freestyle is the top-of-the-line Titanium model the comes with all the bells and whistles like - LED headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, foglamps, alloy wheels and LED taillamps. Other exterior features include bumper and wheel arch cladding with front skid plates, blacked ORVMs with integrated turn signal lights, silver roof rails, roof-mounted spoiler with integrated stop lights, and rear windshield wiper.

Ford Freestyle comes with LED taillamps, high-mounted stop lights and rear windshield wiper

In these images, we also get a closer look at the cabin of the upcoming Ford Freestyle, which comes with black interior accentuated by grey and body-colour design elements for the panels. The highlight of the cabin, however, is Ford's new signature stick-out infotainment touchscreen display that takes the centre stage on the dashboard. The system comes with smartphone integration, offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with the company's SYNC3 connectivity feature. On either side, you have triangular air-con vents while the control panel is placed below the display along with a 12-volt charger two USB sockets placed in front of the gear lever. The seats get a ribs-like pattern at the centre, while the steering wheel comes with piano black accents and controls for audio and telephony.

Ford Freestyle gets a well-equiped cabin with a stick-out touchscreen display

Powering the new Ford Freestyle will be an all-new 1.2-litre Dragon series petrol engine that makes 94 bhp, in addition to the tried and tested 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engine making 99 bhp. Both the engines are three-cylinder units and will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. However, there is a possibility that Ford might introduce an automatic variant considering both the Figo and Aspire got one.

