Ford Freestyle: Price Expectation In India

The Ford Freestyle compact utility vehicle (CUV) is all set to go on sale in India today. In fact, bookings for the car have already commenced. Essentially a crossover version of the Figo hatchback, the new Ford Freestyle comes with new styling, new cabin design and an all-new petrol engine from the dragon series. Ford revealed the car for the first time in March this year and since then we have come to know almost everything there is to know about the Freestyle crossover. And the only thing that is yet to be revealed is the price tag and that we'll find out today.

Now, the Ford Freestyle is the first crossover model from the carmaker in India, and it will be positioned between the Figo hatchback and the ever so popular EcoSport subcompact SUV. While the former is available at a starting price of ₹ 5.51 lakh, the EcoSport is offered from ₹ 7.82 lakh onwards. This means the Freestyle will be launched at a starting price of around ₹ 5.8 lakh for the base Ambiente variant, going up to ₹ 8 lakh for the top-of-the-line Titanium+ model.

(Ford Freestyle gets gets several standard safety features like ABS, Airbags and parking sensors)

To go with the price tag, Ford also offers a considerable amount of features with the new Freestyle. In fact, several of the features like a touchscreen display, rear parking camera, keyless entry, all 4 power windows with the one-touch-down function for driver side window, and much more are standard right from the Trend variant and above. The safety package is also well-equipped with standard features like - dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, four 3-point seat belts and lap belt for rear middle passenger, seat belt reminder, reverse parking sensors, door ajar warning, speed sense lock and anti-theft alarm. Optional features include both front and rear foglamps, Hill launch assist, electronic stability programme (ESP), and traction control system (TCS), emergency assistance, and 6 airbags for the top-end model.

The Ford Freestyle is offered in two engine options - the new 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and the tried and tested 1.5-litre diesel motor. We have already driven the petrol version of the Freestyle and have told you all about it. While the latter is capable of churning out about 95 bhp and develops 120 Nm of peak torque, the oil burner makes 99 bhp and develops 215 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Ford does not have an automatic variant on offer as of now.

