Ford Freestyle India Launch Live Updates; Prices, Images, Specifications, Features

The Ford Freestyle is all set to be launched in India today. We have already driven the Freestyle and the cross hatchback sure looks and feels different than the standard Figo, which it is based on. The new Ford Freestyle is a CUV or a compact utility vehicle and was first showcased in India January this year and the bookings for the Freestyle have already begun. The Freestyle gets a host of changes which make it look more butch and SUV-ish. For example, the body now gets plastic cladding along with a roof-rails and a new grille design as well. The Freestyle also gets a new suspension set which gives the car a ground clearance of 190 mm, which gives it a sportier, aggressive stance among cross hatchbacks.

Coming to the engines, Ford will offer a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine. The petrol engine makes 95 bhp and 120 Nm of peak torque and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 19 kmpl. The diesel engine on the other hand, makes 99 bhp and 215 Nm of peak torque. As of now, Ford is only offering a 5-speed manual gearbox on the new Freestyle, no automatics.

Ford has also updated the interior, with a reddish-brown theme that makes the cabin feel much nicer than the regular Figo. Also, Ford offers connectivity features such as Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system, which gets smartphone integration in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Then there are standard safety features which are dual airbags, anti-lock brakes with electronic brake force distribution, anti-theft alarm, door ajar warning and so on. Ford also offers optional features such as hill launch assist, electronic stability program, reverse parking camera, traction control and even 6-airbags on the top-spec model.

