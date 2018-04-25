Ford Freestyle: Features Explained In Detail

The much-anticipated Ford Freestyle crossover is all set to be launched in India tomorrow and bookings for the car have already commenced. The new Compact Utility Vehicle a.k.a. CUV is the first of its kind model from Ford India and upon launch, it will rival the likes of the Hyundai i20 Active, Toyota Etios Cross, and even Fiat Urban Cross. Based on the Ford Figo hatchback, the Freestyle comes with new design and styling, crossover-style features and an all-new 1.2 petrol engine along with 1.5 diesel. We have already driven the petrol version of the Freestyle and have told you all about it.

Ford Freestyle ₹ 6 - 8 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Here Are The Features of The Ford Freestyle Explained in Detail:

Exterior Features:

Ford Freestyle comes with a signature crossover-like exterior styling

Visually, the new Ford Freestyle comes with the signature crossover hatch-like stylings which are accentuated by design elements like heavy plastic cladding, black mesh grille up front and black treatment for exterior features like foglamps, headlamps, and ORVMs. The car also gets side body cladding, wheel arch cladding, front and rear skid plates, roof rails, body coloured door handles, and integrated turn indicators for ORVMs.

Interior Features:

Ford Freestyle's cabin gets a dark treatment with a well-equipped dashboard

The cabin of the new Freestyle comes with dark interior in a combination of black, grey, and brown shades with similar treatment for the upholstery. The car also gets a dash-top touchscreen infotainment display equipped with MP3, USB, Bluetooth, and Navigation along with steering mounted controls and 4 speakers. The top-end model also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the company's SYNC3 connectivity system on offer. Other features include front door scuff plates, chrome-accented inner door handles, multiple storage spaces, fully-foldable rear seats, Sienna seat covers, and more.

Also Read: Ford Freestyle Accessories Revealed

Comfort and Convenience Features:

Ford Freestyle cabin features include rear view camera, climate control, SYNC3

Among the comfort features the standard offerings include - 12V front power socket, all 4 power windows with one-touch down function for the driver, keyless entry and more. Other optional features include - height adjustable driver's seat, rear windshield wiper, push-button start, rear defogger, electrically operable ORVMs, automatic climate control, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, and Ford MyKey.

Also Read: Ford Freestyle Vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Specification Comparison

Safety Features:

The Ford Freestyle comes with a host of standard safety features like - dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, four 3-point seat belts and lap belt for rear middle passenger, seat belt reminder, reverse parking sensors, door ajar warning, speed sense lock and anti-theft alarm. Optional features include - rear parking camera, front and rear foglamps, Hill launch assist, electronic stability programme (ESP), and traction control system (TCS), emergency assistance, and 6 airbags in the top-end model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.