Ford Freestyle Accessories Revealed

The Freestyle will be available in 4 variants: Ambient, Trend, Titanium and Titanium+

With the upcoming Ford Freestyle, the American carmaker is set to enter the steadily growing crossover hatch segment in India. Touted as a Compact Utility Vehicle (CUV), we recently got to drive the new Ford Freestyle and have already told you a all about the car and its offerings. Along with the car technical details and specifications, Ford recently also revealed the additional accessories that will be offered with the car at the time of the launch. Ford will be offering about ten different optional exterior accessories and about six cabin accessories with the new Freestyle CUV.

Here are all the optional accessories that will we be offered with the car:

Exterior Accessories:

Ford Freestyle gets the option of either a roof wrap or a racing stripe

For additional styling, customers will have the option to choose either a roof wrap or a racing stripe that runs along the bonnet, roof and rear of the car. Other styling accessories include a roof-mountable Shark Fin and rear spoiler. While the new 15-inch alloy wheels come as standard on the Titanium and Titanium+ models, they are also available as an optional accessory for the lower ones. For additional safety, Ford also offers an optional engine undershield, and automatic headlamps (standard on Titanium+). Ford Freestyle gets about 10 exterior features Being a crossover, Ford also offers the option of adding crossbars for the roof rails which can take weight up to 50 Kg. Customers can also get the optional slimline weather shield for all four windows which are made from dark-tinted rigid plastic and can the deflect heat waves or rain while driving with the windows down. Finally, Ford also offers a single piece polyester car cover to protect the car from dust, bird droppings, scratches, and more, which comes with the Freestyle logo printed on it.

Interior Accessories:

Ford Freestyle gets about 6 cabin features

Ford offers about three different vinyl seat covers for the new Freestyle, in different patter and styling. The styling options include - a black and brown or black and grey dual tone colour trim, special contrast stitching, and either accordion-style or diamond patterns for the seat covers. Ford also offers Freestyle branded car pillows and neck-rest cushion made of special recron fibre and solid foam. The neck-rest cushions come with foam padding with wrap around Velcro. The interior also comes with a set of four for front and rear footwell ambient lighting in five colour options. While all the variants from Trend and above get the rear view camera as standard, customers opting for the base model Ambiente can opt for the optional rear view parking camera that comes as a comes as a set of camera and LCD display. For better comfort, Ford also offers sun blinds for the car windows for deflecting sun rays. These are custom designed sun blinds designed for the Freestyle and can be used even when car windows are open. Ford also offers special anti-theft lug nuts for the alloy wheels that come in a set of 4 nuts and 1 key. The special opening key can only be used for opening the anti-theft nut.

