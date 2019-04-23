Ford Figo Prices Revised; Top Variants Get Cheaper By Up To Rs., 39,000

New Cars and Bikes in India

Ford Figo Prices Revised; Top Variants Get Cheaper By Up To ₹, 39,000

The 2019 Ford Figo now starts at Rs. 5.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is about Rs. 8,000 more expensive than before, while the range-topping Titanium variants have seen price cut by up Rs. 39,000.

View Photos

Having introduced the 2019 Figo facelift in March this year, Ford India has now silently revised prices on the hatchback across all variants. The 2019 Ford Figo now starts at ₹ 5.23 lakh for the base petrol Ambiente trim, about ₹ 8,000 more expensive than before, while the base Ambiente diesel now starts at ₹ 6.13 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi), witnessing an increase of ₹ 18,000. Interestingly, the top Titanium and Titanium Blu trims have seen a cut and are now more affordable. The prices have been in effect since April 1, 2019.

The 2019 Ford Figo petrol Titanium is more affordable by ₹ 39,000, while the diesel equivalent is now cheaper by ₹ 29,000. The top-of-the-line Figo Titanium Blue, meanwhile, now starts at ₹ 6.65 lakh for the petrol, a price drop of ₹ 29,000; whereas the diesel version is priced at ₹ 7.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi), and is more affordable by ₹ 19,000.

Ford Figo

5.73 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ford Figo

arsbtc9o

The Ford Figo facelift gets a new touchscreen infotainment system that packs a host of features

The new prices should encourage prospective buyers to consider to the top variants on the 2019 Ford Figo facelift. The hatchback received several upgrades this year including the revised styling, improved infotainment system with the floating touchscreen display and a new petrol engine as well. The 2019 Figo is now powered by the new Dragon-series 1.2-litre petrol engine with 94 bhp, while there's also the 121 bhp 1.5-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre TDCi diesel with 99 bhp on offer.

0 Comments

Barring the 1.5 petrol that is paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the other engines are available with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Ford Figo facelift is one of the more fun to drive cars in the segment and competitively priced too. The model competes against a number of offerings in this space including the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Volkswagen Polo, Hyundai Grand i10, Nissan Micra and the likes.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ford Figo with Immediate Rivals

Ford Figo
Ford
Figo
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota
Etios Liva
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai
Grand i10
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki
Swift
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki
Ignis
Mahindra KUV100
Mahindra
KUV100
Nissan Micra Active
Nissan
Micra Active
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata
Tiago JTP
TAGS :
2019 Ford Figo Facelift 2019 Ford Figo Prices Ford Figo Ford Figo facelift Ford cars

Latest News

Honda CBR650R: All You Need To Know
Honda CBR650R: All You Need To Know
Ford Figo Prices Revised; Top Variants Get Cheaper By Up To Rs., 39,000
Ford Figo Prices Revised; Top Variants Get Cheaper By Up To Rs., 39,000
Huawei Launches 'World's First' 5G Communications Hardware For Automotive Industry
Huawei Launches 'World's First' 5G Communications Hardware For Automotive Industry
2019 Triumph Speed Twin: What To Expect
2019 Triumph Speed Twin: What To Expect
Updated 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Spotted At Dealership Yard
Updated 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Spotted At Dealership Yard
Toyota Establishes Research Institute In China To Study Hydrogen, Green Technologies
Toyota Establishes Research Institute In China To Study Hydrogen, Green Technologies
Self-Driving Tesla Robotaxi Coming In 2020: Elon Musk
Self-Driving Tesla Robotaxi Coming In 2020: Elon Musk
Nissan To Reject New Integration Proposal From Renault: Nikkei
Nissan To Reject New Integration Proposal From Renault: Nikkei
Model S Fire Video Adds To Tesla Woes Pre-Results
Model S Fire Video Adds To Tesla Woes Pre-Results
Royal Enfield Classic 500 1/12 Scale Model Is Now Available For Sale
Royal Enfield Classic 500 1/12 Scale Model Is Now Available For Sale
Aston Martin DBS 59 Pays Tribute To Its 1959 Le Mans Victory
Aston Martin DBS 59 Pays Tribute To Its 1959 Le Mans Victory
Indian Motorcycle To Introduce Two New FTR 1200 Models
Indian Motorcycle To Introduce Two New FTR 1200 Models
Triumph To Organise Track Experience At Buddh International Circuit
Triumph To Organise Track Experience At Buddh International Circuit
2019 Honda CBR650R Launched At Rs. 7.7 Lakh
2019 Honda CBR650R Launched At Rs. 7.7 Lakh
2019 Bajaj Dominar To Get 2 New Colours, Showcased In New TVC
2019 Bajaj Dominar To Get 2 New Colours, Showcased In New TVC

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Ford Figo Alternatives

Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.52 - 8.62 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.34 - 8.19 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100
Mahindra KUV100
₹ 5.32 - 8.98 Lakh *
Nissan Micra Active
Nissan Micra Active
₹ 5.15 - 6.19 Lakh *
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP
₹ 7.33 Lakh *
View More
Explore Figo
×
Explore Now
x
Royal Enfield Classic 500 1/12 Scale Model Is Now Available For Sale
Royal Enfield Classic 500 1/12 Scale Model Is Now Available For Sale
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Starts Arriving At Dealerships
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Starts Arriving At Dealerships
2019 Triumph Speed Twin: What To Expect
2019 Triumph Speed Twin: What To Expect
Indian Motorcycle To Introduce Two New FTR 1200 Models
Indian Motorcycle To Introduce Two New FTR 1200 Models
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities