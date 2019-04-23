Ford Figo Prices Revised; Top Variants Get Cheaper By Up To Rs., 39,000

Having introduced the 2019 Figo facelift in March this year, Ford India has now silently revised prices on the hatchback across all variants. The 2019 Ford Figo now starts at ₹ 5.23 lakh for the base petrol Ambiente trim, about ₹ 8,000 more expensive than before, while the base Ambiente diesel now starts at ₹ 6.13 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi), witnessing an increase of ₹ 18,000. Interestingly, the top Titanium and Titanium Blu trims have seen a cut and are now more affordable. The prices have been in effect since April 1, 2019.

The 2019 Ford Figo petrol Titanium is more affordable by ₹ 39,000, while the diesel equivalent is now cheaper by ₹ 29,000. The top-of-the-line Figo Titanium Blue, meanwhile, now starts at ₹ 6.65 lakh for the petrol, a price drop of ₹ 29,000; whereas the diesel version is priced at ₹ 7.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi), and is more affordable by ₹ 19,000.

The Ford Figo facelift gets a new touchscreen infotainment system that packs a host of features

The new prices should encourage prospective buyers to consider to the top variants on the 2019 Ford Figo facelift. The hatchback received several upgrades this year including the revised styling, improved infotainment system with the floating touchscreen display and a new petrol engine as well. The 2019 Figo is now powered by the new Dragon-series 1.2-litre petrol engine with 94 bhp, while there's also the 121 bhp 1.5-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre TDCi diesel with 99 bhp on offer.

Barring the 1.5 petrol that is paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the other engines are available with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Ford Figo facelift is one of the more fun to drive cars in the segment and competitively priced too. The model competes against a number of offerings in this space including the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Volkswagen Polo, Hyundai Grand i10, Nissan Micra and the likes.

