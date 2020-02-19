Ford India has introduced the BS6 compliant versions of the Figo family. The Ford Figo, Aspire and the Freestyle now meet the stringent emission norms and will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. Prices for the Ford Figo BS6 start at ₹ 5.39 lakh, witnessing a hike of ₹ 16,000 over the BS4 model. The 2020 Ford Freestyle BS6 priced from ₹ 5.89 lakh, receiving a marginal increase of ₹ 2400, whereas the Ford Aspire BS6 is now priced from ₹ 5.99 lakh, a hike of ₹ 500 over the older model (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Speaking on the new BS6 line-up Anurag Mehrotra, President & Managing Director, Ford India said, "We have been working relentlessly to make our products surprisingly affordable – both at the point of sale and service. Thanks to increased localization & alignment of features, we have been able to keep the prices virtually unchanged, thereby passing on the benefits to consumers directly.”

Ford Figo 5.82 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

Interestingly, the top variants on the Ford Aspire are now cheaper on the BS6 version. The range-topping Titanium+ variant is revised to ₹ 7.44 lakh, from ₹ 7.82 lakh for petrol, and ₹ 8.34 lakh, from ₹ 8.62 lakh for diesel. There's a new entry-level fleet diesel variant available on the Aspire that starts at ₹ 7.07 lakh. The 2020 Ford Freestyle Titanium+ also witnesses a price revision and now starts at ₹ 7.29 lakh from ₹ 7.56 lakh for petrol and ₹ 8.19 lakh from ₹ 8.37 lakh for diesel.

All three cars will be offered with a standard 3 years/100,000 km warranty. Ford has also revised the service intervals that now stand at 10,000 km. The new cars will also come equipped with FordPass connectivity feature that will be available as standard on all BS6 cars. The FordPass feature will also customers to lock or unlock the vehicle, know remaining fuel levels, distance to empty and locating their vehicle. Existing Ford owners will also be able to use the FordPass app to locate dealers, find directions, access service history and more.

