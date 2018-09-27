New Cars and Bikes in India

Ford Expands Partnership Talks With VW And Mahindra To Cut Costs

The twin efforts are meant to help remake Ford in conjunction with the $11 billion restructuring it outlined for the next three to five years.

View Photos
An expanded alliance would give VW access to some of Ford's most profitable vehicles

With its stock trading near a 6-year low late last month, Ford Motor Co CEO Jim Hackett gathered the automaker's top 300 executives near its headquarters in Michigan for a global leadership meeting. Hackett's message: Ford must put in motion plans to restructure its business now in order to secure promised costs savings, Ford executives present at the meeting said. "We have clarity of purpose and now it's time to take action," Hackett told Reuters in an interview.

Ford

Ford Cars

Freestyle

EcoSport

Endeavour

Figo

Figo Aspire

Mustang

A key part of that plan to save money calls for Ford to deepen partnerships with other automakers around the world to share factory floor capacity and develop vehicles together, Ford executives told Reuters. Specifically, they said Ford is engaged in talks with Germany's Volkswagen AG and India's Mahindra about expanding product and technology alliances.

With Volkswagen, discussions are focused on how to expand a commercial vehicle tie-up they previously announced to include collaboration in South America and Europe - where Ford is losing money - and co-develop other types of vehicles, according to a Volkswagen executive and two sources familiar with Ford's thinking who asked not to be identified.

Also Read: Ford-Volkswagen Enter Alliance For Product Development

Pablo Di Si, chief executive for Volkswagen in Latin America, told Reuters the companies are studying a partnership in Brazil and the talks are "advancing positively," although he did not expect an announcement until 2019. An expanded alliance would give Volkswagen access to some of Ford's most profitable vehicles, including the Transit commercial vans and Ranger compact pickup trucks, said the two sources. VW could also help Ford strengthen its money-losing South American and European operations by combining vehicle production in those markets, the sources said.

Separately, product sharing talks are underway with Mahindra & Mahindra, including using the Indian automaker as a benchmark to bring down supplier costs in the region, two other people familiar with Mahindra's plans said. The first vehicle from the platform they are jointly developing will likely be launched in 2020, they added.

0 Comments

A spokesman for Mahindra did not respond to a request for comment. The twin efforts are meant to help remake Ford in conjunction with the $11 billion restructuring it outlined for the next three to five years. Ford needs to improve profitability because it is investing billions of dollars to develop electric and self-driving vehicles, and gearing up for a major roll out of products over the next two years.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ford Freestyle with Immediate Rivals

Ford Freestyle
Ford
Freestyle
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai
i20 Active
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki
S-Cross
Renault Captur
Renault
Captur
MINI Countryman
MINI
Countryman
TAGS :
MAhindra ford Mahin Ford India Mahindra-ford-volkswagen Mahindra Volkswagen India Ford

Latest News

Ford Expands Partnership Talks With VW And Mahindra To Cut Costs
Ford Expands Partnership Talks With VW And Mahindra To Cut Costs
Nissan Blames Latest Improper Tests On 'Low Awareness' Of Rules
Nissan Blames Latest Improper Tests On 'Low Awareness' Of Rules
BMW 4 Series Convertible Spotted Testing In Munich
BMW 4 Series Convertible Spotted Testing In Munich
Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices From October
Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices From October
Vazirani Shul Electric Hypercar Unveiled In India
Vazirani Shul Electric Hypercar Unveiled In India
Limited Edition Maserati Ghibli Ribelle Unveiled
Limited Edition Maserati Ghibli Ribelle Unveiled
F1: Antonio Giovinazzi To Join Kimi Raikkonen At Sauber In 2019
F1: Antonio Giovinazzi To Join Kimi Raikkonen At Sauber In 2019
Next-Gen Toyota Camry Spotted Testing In India
Next-Gen Toyota Camry Spotted Testing In India
Indian Cars To Get Safer, Electronic Stability Control To Become Mandatory Soon
Indian Cars To Get Safer, Electronic Stability Control To Become Mandatory Soon
Royal Enfield Interceptor And Continental GT 650 Prices Announced For The US
Royal Enfield Interceptor And Continental GT 650 Prices Announced For The US
Volkswagen Group Inaugurates New Regional Distribution Centre Near Pune
Volkswagen Group Inaugurates New Regional Distribution Centre Near Pune
2019 Aston Martin Vantage Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.95 Crore
2019 Aston Martin Vantage Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.95 Crore
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Limited Edition Launched In India
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Limited Edition Launched In India
Mahindra S201 Caught Testing In India Again
Mahindra S201 Caught Testing In India Again
India-Spec Nissan Kicks To Be Unveiled In October; Launch In Early 2019
India-Spec Nissan Kicks To Be Unveiled In October; Launch In Early 2019

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Ford Cars

Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.53 - 8.86 Lakh *
Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.79 - 13.91 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 30.81 - 38.39 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.44 - 8.99 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 6.06 - 9.59 Lakh *
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
₹ 83.71 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices From October
Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices From October
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Limited Edition Launched In India
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Limited Edition Launched In India
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities