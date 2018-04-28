Ford Endeavour Facelift Spotted Testing Undisguised

The Ford Endeavour facelift (known as Everest in other markets) is due to be launched later this year and new spy shots of the SUV have now emerged from the US. The 2018 Ford Endeavour was recently spotted in the US, near the automaker's research and engineering facilities in Dearborn, Michigan. Interestingly, the latest images reveal visual updates on the 2018 Endeavour. Without changing dramatically over the current model, the SUV gets a redesigned radiator grille, new silver frame for the lower intake.

Ford Endeavour 30.02 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The triple-slat chrome grille has been slightly reworked, while the test mule also features six-double spoke alloy wheels. The 2018 Ford Endeavour facelift is also expected to get new features with the update including keyless entry, engine start-stop button and engine auto start-stop function for improved fuel efficiency.

The current generation Ford Endeavour arrived globally in 2015 and arrived in India in 2016. The full-size SUV shared its underpinnings with the Ford Ranger pick-up based on the T6 platform, with the latter also set to underpin the next generation Ford Bronco SUV for the US. The new Endeavour was largely designed and engineered at Ford's R&D centre in Australia, and remains the company's popular offering across several Asian markets. Apart from the Endeavour, the Ford Ranger pick-up is also slated for an update internationally later this year.

(Changes to the exterior of the 2018 Ford Endeavour are subtle)

The current generation Ford Endeavour is offered with two diesel engines. The lower-spec 2.2-litre TDCI oil burner makes 163 bhp and 385 Nm of peak torque, while the top-spec trims get the 3.2-litre TDCi engine with 198 bhp and 470 Nm of peak torque. The 2.2 diesel is expected to get a power cut with the facelift, while the 3.2 unit will remain unchanged.

Reports also suggest that Ford will be introducing the 2.0-litre diesel motor on the Endeavour with the facelift that produces 178 bhp and 420 Nm of torque. There will be a new 2.0-litre twin turbo diesel motor as well with 210 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices will include a new 10-speed automatic unit on the 2018 Ford Endeavour facelift. The model is currently available with a 6-speed automatic gearbox in India.

The Ford Endeavour facelift appears to be launch ready and is likely to go on sale in Thailand first over the next few weeks. Ford India could bring the updated Endeavour to India towards the end of this year or by early 2019, with the SUV completing three years in the country. The SUV competes with the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Isuzu MU-X and the likes in the segment.

Images Source: The Drive

