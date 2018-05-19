Ford Endeavour Facelift Revealed For ASEAN Markets; Could Come To India Next Year

The 2018 Ford Endeavour facelift has finally been revealed, albeit in Australia though! The Endeavour or Everest (Its name in ASEAN and some other markets) will first go on sale in Australia and then make its way to other countries in South East Asia. The 2018 Ford Endeavour facelift could come to India sometime in 2019. The new Ford Endeavour gets a bunch of updates which include a new bumper, new headlamp inserts and a slightly tweaked grille as well. The SUV will also have new 20-inch alloy wheels as well.

Ford Endeavour 30.81 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Ford Endevour Facelift Spied Testing Undisguised

(The Endeavour facelift will get the company's SYNC 3 infotainment syste) (The Endeavour facelift will get the company's SYNC 3 infotainment syste)

Ford will be offering a brand new 2.0-litre diesel engine which will be available in two iterations. One that makes close to 180 horses and 420 Nm of peak torque, while the other will be a slightly more powerful variant with a power output of 213 bhp and 500 Nm. Both options will get a 10-speed automatic gearbox. We believe that there are slim chances of India getting the new 2.0-litre diesel engine as Ford will update its India engine line-up once BS VI emission norms come into play in April 2020.

(The Ford Endeavour facelift gets a brand-new 2.0-litre diesel engine) (The Ford Endeavour facelift gets a brand-new 2.0-litre diesel engine)

Currently, the India-spec Endeavour has two engines which are the 2.2-litre and the 3.2-litre diesel engines. The former makes around 158bhp and 385 Nm while the latter makes close to 200 bhp and 470 Nm of peak torque.

The interior of the Ford Endeavour facelift will also have some updates, one of them might be the company's new SYNC 3 infotainment system. There will be autonomous emergency braking available as well along with pedestrian detection.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.