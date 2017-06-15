Ford Endeavour Facelift Caught Testing For The First Time In Australia

The new generation Ford Endeavour (Everest in global markets) arrived internationally in 2014 and will be completing four years in 2018. With product shelf lives getting shorter, the American auto giant has commenced working on the Endeavour facelift that was spotted testing for the first time in Australia. The Ford Endeavour is based on the Ranger pickup that will also witness upgrades and both the facelifted models are likely to arrive globally sometime next year.

The new generation Ford Endeavour is a result of the automaker's Product Development Centre in Australia and it comes as no surprise that the facelifted model continues development there. Ford is likely to update the Endeavour facelift in-line with its American SUVs. The test mules show the front heavily camouflaged on the Endeavour and Ranger models. Expect to see a wider grille possible taking inspiration from the Ford F-150 and certainly looks good.

Ford Endeavour facelift could get a F-150 inspired grille for international markets



There will also be revised headlamps and a reworked bumper, but should continue to keep things butch. The test mules show limited changes to the side and rear of the utility vehicles, but do expect new alloy wheels and possibly revised tail light pattern.

In addition, expect to see a host of new features inside the cabin without major aesthetic changes. The Endeavour and Ranger facelifts are rumoured to get Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and radar based cruise control, while speculations also suggest that the system will include pedestrian and animal detection. That said, it is possible that Ford India would skip that feature when the facelifted model arrives in India.

Ford will also update the Ranger pickup along with the Endeavour SUV

In terms of engine options, the Ford Endeavour facelift will continue with the existing powertrain with the 2.2-litre and 3.2-litre diesels continuing to serve purpose. The power figures could see a mild upgrade from the current version. The 6-speed automatic transmission will continue, as far as the Indian market in concerned.

The Ford Endeavour arrived in 2016 as a major improvement over its predecessor and also managed to win the NDTV Full-Size SUV Of The Year Award 2017. Still a new product in the domestic space, do not expect the Endeavour facelift to arrive in India sometime in 2019. The facelifted version will be facing competition from the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X and the Volkswagen Tiguan in the segment.



Source: Caradvice.com