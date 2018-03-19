Ford India has expanded the model lineup of the compact SUV - EcoSport. It has introduced a new top-of-the line Titanium+ petrol variant and has priced it at ₹ 10.47 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). The new Titanium+ variant will be available with Ford's latest 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder, Ti-VCT petrol engine which features a five-speed manual transmission.

The company had launched the 1.5-litre petrol variant with the facelift of the EcoSport. This was the first major facelift that the Ecosport has received and needless to say, Ford provided for major updates to the interior, exterior and the mechanicals as well. The biggest change was the face, where the new Ecosport received a new, bigger grille along with a re-styled bumper.

(The EcoSport facelift received the new 1.5-litre 3 cylinder petrol motor)

However, it's the engine that makes a lot of difference in this car as it was developed in India for global use. The brand new 1.5-litre petrol engine makes 120 bhp of peak power an 150 Nm of peak torque and is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The petrol engine powered Titanium+ variant was until recently offered only with a six-speed automatic transmission and now is also available with a manual gearbox.

Rahul Gautam, Vice President Marketing, Ford India said, "Since the new Ford EcoSport was introduced, our customers have been demanding a top-of-the-line Titanium+ petrol manual variant, offering enhanced safety with six airbags. In our commitment to meet customer demands, we are pleased to introduce this variant and offer a greater choice to our customers."

The Titanium+ variant features premium leather interior, a cargo area management system-flat bed seats, glove box illumination, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, bigger 17-inch alloy wheels, rearview camera, paddle shifters, cruise control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and 6 airbags (including side and curtain).

