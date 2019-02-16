Ford EcoSport Titanium And Titanium+ Trims Get An Updated Instrument Cluster

Ford India has silently updated the Titanium and Titanium+ variants of the Ford EcoSport with a new instrument cluster. The new premium instrument cluster comes with chrome rings around the speedometer and tachometer, along with a 4.2-inch Multi-Information Display (MID) unit. The instrument cluster has been borrowed from the company's top-spec Ford EcoSport S variant, which is powered by the company's award-winning 1.0 EcoBoost petrol engine. The prices, on the other hand, remain unaffected for both the petrol and diesel version of Titanium and Titanium+ variants.

The new instrument cluster on the Ford EcoSport Titanium/Titanium+ gets chrome highlights, MID unit

The petrol version is powered by the new 1.5-litre Ti-VCT three-cylinder engine from the Dragon series from Ford, which is tuned to make 121 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter. The diesel model, on the other hand, comes with the tried and tested 1.5-litre TDCi four-cylinder oil burner, which comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox as standard.

Other features that continue to be offered in the Titanium trim include - a chrome grille, satin aluminium roof rails, projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights, and 16-inch alloy wheels along with premium fabric seats, 60/40 split seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, and ambient lighting. As for the Titanium+ variant, it comes with premium leather interior, a cargo area management system-flat bed seats, glove box illumination, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, bigger 17-inch alloy wheels, rearview camera, paddle shifters, cruise control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and 6 airbags (including side and curtain).

In terms of pricing, the 1.5-litre petrol Titanium MT is priced at ₹ 9.55 lakh, the Titanium+ at ₹ 10.52 lakh, and the Titanium AT at ₹ 11.35 lakh. The diesel models, on the other hand, are priced at ₹ 9.99 lakh for the Titanium MT and ₹ 11.04 lakh for the Titanium+ MT, (all ex-showroom, Delhi).

