Bringing some freshness to its subcompact SUV, Ford India has introduced EcoSport Thunder Edition in the country with cosmetic and feature upgrades. The 2019 Ford EcoSport Thunder Edition is priced at ₹ 10.18 lakh for the petrol model and ₹ 10.68 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the diesel version. The recently launched Hyundai Venue is off to a blockbuster start and that has pushed a lot of manufacturers to rejig their product range to remain competitive. The new Thunder Edition arrives just days after Maruti Suzuki introduced the Vitara Brezza Sports Edition in the market. In addition, the automaker has revised the 2019 EcoSport range by adding and deleting features across different variants.

The Ford EcoSport Thunder Edition gets dual-tone interiors to match the overall sporty theme of the limited edition model

The 2019 Ford EcoSport Thunder Edition brings a host of cosmetic add-ons including the dark inserts on the headlamp cluster and prominent black treatment to the fog lamp bezel. The black theme is carried over to the grille, roof, rear view mirrors and the dual-tone bonnet with the sides getting black decals on the doors and black finished 17-inch alloy wheels. The cabin also gets the sporty dark theme and comes with a dual-tone dashboard, door panels and seats finished in cognac accents. The limited Thunder edition also gets an electric sunroof, while the 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system gets SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with embedded navigation.

The 2019 Ford EcoSport gets new dual-tone beige and black finished interior

The new Ford EcoSport Thunder Edition will be available as an option pack on the Titanium variant. Power on the limited edition comes from the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder TiVCT petrol that churns out 121 bhp while returning 17 kmpl, while there's also the tried and tested 1.5-litre diesel with 99 bhp returning a claimed 23 kmpl.

Speaking on the 2019 Ford EcoSport line-up, Anurag Mehrotra, president & managing director, Ford India. "Whether it is the low-cost of ownership or the outstanding capabilities, safety or innovative features on offer, Ford is working relentlessly to deliver greater value to customers. The MY 2019 is a shining example of our efforts. Backed by a strong product development team and ongoing localization efforts, we are not just keeping up with the evolving consumer needs but also surprise them with enhanced value on offer across 2019 model lineup of Ford EcoSport."

