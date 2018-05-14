The EcoSport Signature does not get the 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine like the EcoSport S

Ford India has also launched the EcoSport Signature Edition along with the EcoSport S Edition. The Signature Edition sits between the Titanium and the Titanium Plus edition of the EcoSport. The price of the EcoSport Signature petrol is ₹ 10.4 lakh and the EcoSport Signature Diesel is ₹ 10.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom Delhi. The Ford EcoSport Signature edition features a few cosmetic updates such as a chrome surround for the grille, black bezel for the fog lamps, new graphics along with a rear spoiler and roof rails. Other external updates include new 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

Ford EcoSport 8.61 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Ford EcoSport S Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 11.37 Lakh

Model Petrol Diesel Ford EcoSport Signature Edition INR 1,040,400 INR 1,099,300

(Similar to the EcoSport S, the Signature variant too gets a sunroof) (Similar to the EcoSport S, the Signature variant too gets a sunroof)

Coming to the interior, the EcoSport Signature edition will have blue accents on the seat stitching along with the centre console and the instrument panel. Similar to the EcoSport S, the Signature variant also gets the sunroof, which Ford calls fun-roof. Ford will be offering the features of EcoSport Signature edition on the regular EcoSport Titanium variant as an option pack as well.

The Ford EcoSport Signature will be powered by the 1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines which are already offered on the standard models. The 1.5-litre petrol makes 121 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5 petrol has a fuel efficiency of 17 kmpl. The 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 99 bhp and a peak torque of 205 Nm. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 23 kmpl. Both engine options get a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.5 petrol though has an option of a 6-speed automatic as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.