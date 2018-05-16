Ford EcoSport Signature: All You Need To Know

Ford India recently launched two new special edition models of the EcoSport subcompact SUV in India, which are the Signature and the S. The special editions are the EcoSport S and the EcoSport Signature. The Ford EcoSport Signature sits between the Titanium and the Titanium Plus variants of the standard EcoSport. The Ford EcoSport Signature will be offered with the 1.5-litre petrol as well as the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The price for the Ford EcoSport Signature petrol is ₹ 10.4 lakh while the EcoSport Signature diesel is priced at ₹ 10.99 lakh. Here is everything you need to know about the new Ford EcoSport Signature edition.

Exterior Updates

The Ford EcoSport Signature edition gets a bunch of cosmetic updates such as a chrome surround for the grille, black bezel for the fog lamps, new graphics along with a rear spoiler and roof rails. Additionally, the EcoSport Signature also gets new 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels as well.

Interior Updates

The interior on the EcoSport Signature edition too gets subtle updates. The seat stitching will have blue accents along with the centre console and the instrument panel. Similar to the EcoSport S, the Signature variant also gets the sunroof, which Ford calls fun-roof. Ford will be offering the features of EcoSport Signature edition on the regular EcoSport Titanium variant as an option pack as well.

Engine Options

The Ford EcoSport Signature gets both the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.5-litre petrol engines which are already offered on the standard models. The 1.5-litre petrol makes 121 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5 petrol has a fuel efficiency of 17 kmpl. The 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 99 bhp and a peak torque of 205 Nm. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 23 kmpl. Both engine options get a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.5 petrol though has an option of a 6-speed automatic as well.

