Ford EcoSport Receives A Price Hike; Gets New Features

The Ford EcoSport has received a price hike of up to Rs. 20,500. The base model is priced at Rs. 7.82 lakh, while the top-end model at Rs. 11.04 lakh.

The Trend, Trend+,Titanium variants of the Ford EcoSport now get a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • The base model of EcoSport is now priced at Rs. 7.82 lakh
  • Trend, Trend+, Titanium variants get a 9-inch touchscreen system
  • Visually and mechanically, the Ford EcoSport remains unchanged

Ford India has recently hiked the price of the EcoSport subcompact SUV by up to ₹ 20,500. The carmaker has updated the new prices on the company's website and now the base petrol model of the car is priced at ₹ 7.82 lakh, going up to ₹ 11.04 lakh for the top-end diesel variant (all ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the diesel Titanium manual variant remains unchanged at ₹ 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Furthermore, Ford has also introduced a bunch of new and updated features to the EcoSport.

Ford EcoSport
8.61 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ford EcoSport

Also Read: Ford EcoSport Titanium+ Petrol Variant Launched

On the features front, the Trend, Trend+, and Titanium variants get a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and rear parking camera, however, top-end Titanium+ variant continues to come with the 8-inch touchscreen system with Ford's SYNC3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Ford has also updated the safety features and now, along with dual airbags, ABS and EBD, parking sensors, speed sensing door lock, and passenger seat belt reminder are also standard across all variants. On the other hand, ambient lighting and Ford My Key will only be offered with the top-of-the-line Titanium+ variant.

new 2017 ford ecosport facelift

The Titanium+ variant continues to get the 8-inch display with SYNC3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Also Read: New 2017 Ford EcoSport Facelift Review

Visually, the Ford EcoSport remains unchanged and there are no mentionable exterior changes. The top-spec model of the EcoSport continues to come with features like automatic LED headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, bigger 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome-accented grille, roof rails, LED taillamps, spoilers, and roof rails among others.

The engine options include the tried and tested 1.5-litre diesel unit that makes 99 bhp of peak power and 205 Nm of peak torque, along with the new 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine from the dragon series that makes 123 bhp and develops 150 Nm of peak torque. While the diesel engine gets a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, the petrol engine gets the option of either the 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Ford EcoSport's Revises Prices In India

Variants

New Price

Old Price

Difference

1.5l Petrol Ambiente MT

₹ 7,82,200

₹ 7,66,700

₹ 15,500

1.5l Diesel Ambiente MT

₹ 8,41,700

₹ 8,26,700

₹ 15,000

1.5l Petrol Trend MT

₹ 8,56,200

₹ 8,35,700

₹ 20,500

1.5l Diesel Trend MT

₹ 9,15,700

₹ 8,95,700

₹ 20,000

1.5l Petrol Trend+ AT

₹ 9,75,800

₹ 9,55,300

₹ 20,500

1.5l Diesel Trend+ MT

₹ 9,55,700

₹ 9,35,700

₹ 20,000

1.5l Petrol Titanium MT

₹ 9,55,400

₹ 9,39,900

₹ 15,500

1.5l Diesel Titanium MT

₹ 9,99,900

₹ 9,99,900

0

1.5l Petrol Titanium+ AT

₹ 11,35,600

₹ 11,20,100

₹ 15,500

1.5l Diesel Titanium+ MT

₹ 11,04,300

₹ 10,89,300

₹ 15,000

1.5l Petrol Titanium+ MT

₹ 10,52,300

₹ 10,47,000

₹ 5,300

