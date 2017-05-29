Auto maker Ford India is offering discounts of up to Rs 30,000 on its compact SUV EcoSport, sedan Aspire and hatchback Figo to pass on benefits of new tax rates under GST, to be rolled out in July. The company is offering discounts on the Ford EcoSport in the range of ₹ 20,000 to ₹ 30,000. The compact SUV is now priced between Rs 7.18 lakh and Rs 10.76 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

On the other hand, Figo and Aspire are cheaper in the range of ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 25,000 depending upon the variant. While Figo is priced between ₹ 4.75 lakh and ₹ 7.73 lakh while Aspire compact sedan is tagged between ₹ 5.44 lakh and ₹ 8.28 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

"We are happy to pass on (to customers) the expected benefits of GST ahead of its actual implementation," Ford India VP Sales Vinay Raina told PTI.

Last week, German luxury car maker Audi had slashed prices of its models in India by up to Rs 10 lakh till June 30. The company sells a range of cars, ranging from A3 sedan to A8 premium sedan currently priced between ₹ 30.5 lakh and ₹ 1.15 crore.

Another German luxury car maker BMW also said it is offering "benefits up to 12 per cent" on ex-showroom prices, that include GST benefits, depending on choice of model. Additional benefits include, reduced rate of interest of 7.9 per cent, complimentary service and maintenance for three years and one year complimentary insurance.

Besides, Mercedes-Benz has also announced slashing of prices of its vehicles produced in India by up to ₹ 7 lakh to pass on benefits of new tax rate under GST due in July. Mercedes-Benz India locally produces nine models - CLA sedan, SUVs GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS, luxury sedans C-Class, E-Class, S-Class and Maybach S 500 - which are priced between ₹ 32 lakh and ₹ 1.87 crore (ex-showroom Delhi). The price reduction ranges from ₹ 1.4 lakh on the CLA sedan to ₹ 7 lakh on Maybach S 500.

Large cars are expected to become cheaper due to lower tax incidence under GST as compared to the current system. Under the GST regime, cars will attract the top rate of 28 per cent with a cess in the range of 1 to 15 per cent on top of it.

While small petrol cars with engine less than 1200 cc will attract 1 per cent cess, those with a diesel engine of less than 1500 cc will attract 3 per cent cess. Large cars with engine greater than 1,500 cc and SUVs with length more than 4 metres and engine higher than 1,500 cc will attract cess of 15 per cent.