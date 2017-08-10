Ford Ecosport Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage For The First Time

A couple of production ready 2017 Ford EcoSport SUVs were recently spotted testing in India. This is the first time that 2017 EcoSport has revealed itself with zero camouflage and all the necessary badging intact. The facelifted version of the popular sub-4 metre SUV will come with some noticeable cosmetic enhancements and a host of new features as well. While the carmaker has been tight-lipped about the launch of the updated Ford EcoSport, rumour has it that the car is likely to go on sale in India during this festive season, which starts by the end of this month. The competition will continue with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra TUV300 and the upcoming Tata Nexon, which is also set to be launched around the festive season.

2017 Ford EcoSport Facelift gets new alloys and larger roof rails

Last time the car was spotted in the country, we came to know a great deal about the 2017 Ford EcoSport facelift's cabin features and interior like - the large touchscreen display and the revised dashboard. The time before that, the test mules we saw revealed some of the new cosmetic updates on the exterior of the EcoSport facelift like - the redesigned front, revised spare wheel cover, and new alloys among others.

2017 Ford EcoSport Facelift Rear

Up front, the 2017 EcoSport facelift comes with a new grille with beefier slats and chrome details. On either side of it, we have sleek horizontal headlamps with LED daytime running lights. The biggest change is the new front bumper that now comes with prominent lines and new angular foglamps. The bonnet design has also been tweaked a little to give the SUV an aggressive stance. The EcoSport gets a new set of alloy wheels, larger roof rails, revised ORVMs and a slightly redesigned tailgate. Apart from the top-end Titanium variant the images also reveal a lower-spec EcoSport that gets steel wheels and different camouflage.

2017 Ford EcoSport facelift test mules

The EcoSport will come with a redesigned cabin loaded with features like the touchscreen infotainment system with Ford's SYNC in-car system and most likely Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well. Automatic climate control, AUX-IN and Bluetooth connectivity, rear defogger and such other features are also expected to be a part of the package.

Powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged offering the same 123 bhp 1-litre EcoBoost petrol, the 110 bhp 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol and the 99 bhp 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engines. Transmission options will include the 5-speed manual and 6-speed DCT automatic.

Image Courtesy: Anything on Wheels

