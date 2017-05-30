Ford EcoSport Facelift Continues Testing In India; Launch This Festive Season

The Ford EcoSport facelift is next the offering from the American automaker and will be hitting the Indian market around the festive season this year. The facelifted version was revealed in the US late last year and more recently was spotted testing in the country. CarAndBike reader Murlidhar Bhat managed to snap two test mules of the 2018 EcoSport in Bangalore, Karnataka. While the overall silhouette remains the same, the subcompact SUV will see a plethora of changes to the styling and interior.

The comprehensively updated Ford EcoSport will see major changes to the styling of the subcompact SUV. There is an all-new bolder and wider grille in place along with tweaked headlamps. The subcompact SUV also gets new alloy wheels while the rear witnesses minimal changes largely to keep the model fresh. Interestingly, if you are planning to get the EcoSport now, Ford is offering pre-GST benefits on its range.

The EcoSport Facelift will get new front styling and feature upgrades

Inside however, the 2018 Ford EcoSport facelift will see comprehensive changes. The model is all set to get a touchscreen unit that will come equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Ford's new SYNC 3 infotainment system. Reports also suggest that much like the US-spec version, the Indian EcoSport facelift will also miss out on the CD-player as part of the upgrades.

In addition, the dashboard will see changes over the outgoing model including horizontal AC vents, new centre console as well as a new three-spoke steering wheel. While the US version will miss out on the externally mounted spare wheel, the Indian version will continue to get the same adding to the butch look of the small SUV.

2017 Ford EcoSport showcased at the LA Auto Show

The Ford EcoSport has been facing tough competition from the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the facelifted avatar is expected to induce a fresh lease of life in the model. More so, since a price cut and adding new features over the past year have done little to deter customers from booking the Brezza. For perspective, Ford sells around 4000 units of the EcoSport every month, while the Vitara Brezza clocks over 10,000 units per month.

That said, the 2018 Ford EcoSport facelift will continue to be manufactured at the company's facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In fact, the US-spec version will also be manufactured and exported from India. Meanwhile, production will shift from the Indian plant to the one in Romania for the European market later this year.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza stands as the biggest threat for the EcoSport

With respect to engine options, the 2018 Ford EcoSport will continue to use the 1-litre EcoBoost petrol, 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol and 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engines. Transmission options will include the 5-speed manual and 6-speed DCT automatic. The EcoSport was recently updated with dual airbags on all trims and six airbags on the top variants, so expect the same to feature on the new version as well.