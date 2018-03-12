Ford Could Be The Latest Manufacturer To Join Formula E

The FIA Formula E, in its three complete seasons, has turned out to be an extremely challenging sport to look forward. With growing interest of carmakers, the electric racing series is only expected to grow and expand further. While Jaguar, Mahindra, Audi, Mercedes, BMW and Renault have already confirmed their participation in the series, the later automaker to join the same could be Ford Motor Company. A recent report by e-racing 365 suggests that the Blue Oval could be the next major player to make its presence felt in the electric racing championship as early as Season 5, set to commence at the end of 2018.

The move could possibly see the Ford GT programme being replaced in the FIA World Endurance Championship, once its current contracts with Chip Ganassi Racing and Multimatic Motorsports expire in mid-2019. Ford's entry into Formula E though is most likely to be via a satellite team instead of a full-fledged factory unit. Currently, Dragon Racing and Virgin Racing fall into that category. In fact, rumors are rife that Dragon Racing could partner with the automaker given the American connection. Formula E currently limits the maximum number of teams in the series to just 12.

Participation in Formula E is only expected to boost Ford's EV plans, much like the other manufacturers in the series. The Mustang maker previously announced that it will offer 40 hybrid or fully electric vehicles by 2022, and Formula E just might be the right marketing tool for the company before it really pushes into electric mode. That said, Formula E Season 5 is just a few months away, with Season 4 underway. This will put Ford ahead of Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, which are set to join the electric series from Season 6 onwards.

More recently, the FIA Formula E revealed the Gen2 electric car at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. The Gen2 packs in more power and longer range, eliminating the current mid-race car swap altogether from Season 5 onwards. Power output has been increased to 250 kW or 335 bhp, and the Gen2 can now sprint from 0-100kmph in just 2.8 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than the current Formula E Gen1. The top speed is rated at 280kmph. Season 4, which is underway, has seven races to go, with Mahindra being one of the leaders in team standings.

