Ford Confirms Its Most Powerful Production Car Is Coming In 2019

There's some great news coming from the Ford stable, which will not just make you smile, but will also make you hold your breath in anticipation. Ford is pulling out all stops and from the looks of it flexing some muscles too for all the Mustang fans out there. The company officially teased the new Shelby GT500 Mustang on its social media accounts giving us a computer generated preview of what to expect soon.

The video shows the current-generation Mustang with serious hood louvers, gaping front air intake, a big spoiler, and a caption that promises over 700 horsepower. The post on social media states that the muscle machine is slated for 2019, and will be the most powerful street-legal production vehicle the company has ever made.

Of course if you switch on your speakers/headphones, there's more that the video offers. The sound is reminiscent of the 5.2-litre V8 engine and well, we might see this one churn out the 700 bhp. The power this one produces equals its rivals like the Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

The big question we now have is whether the GT500 will also offer some of the GT350's agility, or will be yet another car that'll do brilliantly well in a straight line and then lose its way around corners. Of course we wish it would come to India, but it's very unlikely that Ford will bring it here.

