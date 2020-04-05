New Cars and Bikes in India

Ford CEO Jim Hackett's Salary Fell To $17.4 Million In 2019

Last year Ford Motor Company's CEO Jim Hackett's total compensation fell to $17.4 million from $17.8 million in 2018.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Ford CEO Jim Hackett's total compensation fell to $17.4 million in 2019 from $17.8 million in 2018

Ford Motor Co said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett's total compensation fell to $17.4 million in 2019 from $17.8 million in 2018. The ratio of Hackett's annual compensation to the median of the annual compensation of all employees was 157 to 1, Ford said.

Also Read: Ford, GE Healthcare To Produce 50,000 Ventilators In 100 Days In U.S.

Executive Chairman William Ford received a total salary of $16.8 million in 2019, up from $13.8 million in 2018.

Also Read: Ford To Restart U.S. Truck Plants In April To Combat Pandemic-Linked Cash Squeeze

Government orders for social distancing and businesses to shut in the face of the coronavirus pandemic has stalled demand across the auto industry and sent companies scrambling to cut costs and beef up liquidity.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker on Thursday posted a 12.5% fall in U.S. auto sales for the first quarter.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Ford models

Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 29.55 - 33.25 Lakh *
Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.04 - 11.67 Lakh *
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
₹ 71.62 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 5.99 - 9 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.39 - 7.85 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.89 - 8.19 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene Brings Home A Custom Toyota Innova Crysta By DC Design
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene Brings Home A Custom Toyota Innova Crysta By DC Design
Coronavirus: Here's How Hyderabad Police Is Keeping Its Vehicles Sanitised
Coronavirus: Here's How Hyderabad Police Is Keeping Its Vehicles Sanitised
DC Design Reimagines Hindustan Ambassador As An Electric Vehicle
DC Design Reimagines Hindustan Ambassador As An Electric Vehicle
2020 KTM 890 Duke R: All You Need To Know
2020 KTM 890 Duke R: All You Need To Know
Select your City
or select from popular cities