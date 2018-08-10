New Cars and Bikes in India

Ford Celebrates Production Of 10 Millionth Mustang

Ford announced that the 10 millionth Mustang has come out of its production facility and to celebrate this, more than 60 Ford Mustang owners of all model years assembled for a tribute.

  • More than 60 Mustang owners of all model years assembled for a tribute
  • The Ford Mustang is the best-selling sports car of the last 50 years
  • The 10 millionth Mustang is built at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant

The Mustang is by far the most popular and the most iconic muscle car to ever come out of the Ford stable. It is also the most loved car in America, and the figures speak for themselves. But now, the company has announced that the 10 millionth Mustang has come out of its production facility and to celebrate this, more than 60 Ford Mustang owners of all model years assembled for a tribute. The owners spelled out the milestone with their cars, followed by a P-51 Mustang fighter plane flyover by its namesake. The Ford Mustang is the best-selling sports car of the last 50 years and also features in more movies and has more Facebook followers than any other car in the world.

Ford Mustang

Ford Mustang

Also Read: Iconic Ford Mustang Muscle Car Reaches 10 Million Production Milestone

Jim Farley, President, Global Markets, Ford Motor Company said, "Mustang is the heart and soul of this company and a favorite around the world. I get the same thrill seeing a Mustang roll down a street in Detroit, London or Beijing that I felt when I bought my first car - a 1966 Mustang coupe that I drove across the country as a teenager. Mustang is a smile-maker in any language."

Also Read: Autonomous Ford Mustang Graces Goodwood But Has Its Share of Worries

The 10 millionth Ford Mustang is a high-tech, 460 bhp 2019 Wimbledon White GT V8 6-speed manual convertible equipped with the latest driver assist technology and built at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan. The first serialized Mustang (VIN 001) produced in 1964 was the same color and model with a three-speed manual transmission and 164 bhp V8.

Also Read: Ford Unveils Fighter-Jet Inspired Mustang GT

Ford is celebrating the milestone with employee celebrations at its Dearborn headquarters and its Flat Rock Assembly Plant, including flyovers from three WWII-era P-51 Mustang fighter planes and Mustangs produced for more than five decades parading from Dearborn to Flat Rock, where the Mustang currently is manufactured. During its 54-year production history, Mustang also was built in San Jose, California, Metuchen, New Jersey, and the original Mustang production facility in Dearborn, Michigan.

Also Read: 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Revealed

