Ford Celebrates Production Of 10 Millionth Mustang

The Mustang is by far the most popular and the most iconic muscle car to ever come out of the Ford stable. It is also the most loved car in America, and the figures speak for themselves. But now, the company has announced that the 10 millionth Mustang has come out of its production facility and to celebrate this, more than 60 Ford Mustang owners of all model years assembled for a tribute. The owners spelled out the milestone with their cars, followed by a P-51 Mustang fighter plane flyover by its namesake. The Ford Mustang is the best-selling sports car of the last 50 years and also features in more movies and has more Facebook followers than any other car in the world.

Jim Farley, President, Global Markets, Ford Motor Company said, "Mustang is the heart and soul of this company and a favorite around the world. I get the same thrill seeing a Mustang roll down a street in Detroit, London or Beijing that I felt when I bought my first car - a 1966 Mustang coupe that I drove across the country as a teenager. Mustang is a smile-maker in any language."

The 10 millionth Ford Mustang is a high-tech, 460 bhp 2019 Wimbledon White GT V8 6-speed manual convertible equipped with the latest driver assist technology and built at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan. The first serialized Mustang (VIN 001) produced in 1964 was the same color and model with a three-speed manual transmission and 164 bhp V8.

Ford is celebrating the milestone with employee celebrations at its Dearborn headquarters and its Flat Rock Assembly Plant, including flyovers from three WWII-era P-51 Mustang fighter planes and Mustangs produced for more than five decades parading from Dearborn to Flat Rock, where the Mustang currently is manufactured. During its 54-year production history, Mustang also was built in San Jose, California, Metuchen, New Jersey, and the original Mustang production facility in Dearborn, Michigan.

