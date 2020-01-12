New Cars and Bikes in India

Ford Bronco Teased Ahead of 2020 Unveil

Spy pictures of the Bronco have been seen before as well but it's the first time that Ford has officially teased it.

Ford has been testing the Bronco prototype on some rough terrains for a while.

It's a delight to see how carmakers put their upcoming models to thorough test before revealing them to the world and in case of SUVs, it's even more fun seeing them doing all the off-road stuff. We saw Land Rover doing it with the Defender last year and now Ford has released a new Video showing the iconic Bronco in action over rough terrains. Now spy pictures of the Bronco have been seen before as well but it's the first time that Ford has officially teased it.

The upcoming Bronco borrows design cues from the Raptor pick-up truck.

As far as its appearance goes, the new Bronco is an evolution over the predecessor. It has outgrown substantially and the ends are curvier. You also find design cues from the latest generation Ford Raptor like humongous grille hidden behind the camouflage. Overall, it has got the most imposing stance among SUVs elements, chunky headlamps, high belt line and tall profile tyres add to the intimidating looks.

The Bronco has grown in dimensions and has an intimidating stance.

Now it is still very difficult to speak about the mechanicals and powertrain that will go into the Bronco. However, we expect it to share powertrains with the Raptor which means that the 3.5-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder and the upcoming 5.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 can be on offer.

It will be kitted up with advanced off-road equipment.

However, most certainly the Bronco will be equipped with all the advanced off-road kits that can take this beast to places with no road at all. Out in the market, the Ford Bronco will rival the likes of the Jeep Wrangler and probably the Land Rover Defender as well.

