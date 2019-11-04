Ford Bronco SUV To Make Its World Debut In Mid-2020

Ford had told us in 2017 that the Bronco SUV will make a return to the company's line-up and well we'd told you back then that it's all set to be launched in 2020. Ford, in a video, has now said that the Bronco SUV will make its world premiere by mid-2020. Ofcourse there's no teaser image provided by the company, but we've already taken a look at the silhouette of the SUV. The teaser image for the Bronco shows a distinct upright and retro shape and you can clearly understand that it's along the lines of the Jeep Wrangler or the original World War II Jeep. Were we expecting something different? Clearly not, considering Ford was one of the automakers that helped developed the Jeep for use during the war, along with Willys and Bantam. The Bronco will have a boxy, upright shape with minimal overhangs; which speaks volumes about its off-roader credentials. In fact, the short wheelbase too hasn't escaped our eye and frankly, in a couple of years, it'll be all ready to take on the Wrangler in America.

Ford has already revealed that the Bronco will be based on a body-on-frame platform, something that the 2019 Ranger is based on. It'll be built at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan but we still don't know what will power this beast. However, the company has hinted at using hybrid technology for the Bronco and the hybrid system on the F-150 might just be a perfect fit. The low-end torque would help in off-roading situations and would work to the Bronco's advantage.

Ford's SUV strategy involves reallocating $7 billion from cars to SUVs and offering eight SUVs by 2020. That's big money and that's because the company sees growth in this segment. So we wait to see what it looks like and we can't wait to know more about it.

