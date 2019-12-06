Ford India has announced the return of its mega sales campaign, "Midnight Surprise", which will run from December 6 to December 8, 2019. Similar to last year, during these three days Ford dealerships across the country will remain open from 9 am to 12 am, midnight, making it more convenient for customers to visit the showroom after work hours and on weekdays. To make it more lucrative, customers booking a Ford car during the sales campaign will get assured gifts worth of ₹ 5 crore.

Customers taking delivery of a new Ford car in December will also stand a chance to win a brand new EcoSport as part of a lucky draw

The list of assured gifts includes - LED TVs, washing machines, air purifier, microwave ovens to latest generation iPad, iPhone 11, gold coins and holiday vouchers including a seven-day, six-night trip to London. The offer will be valid on Ford's entire product portfolio, which includes - the Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport and Endeavour. In addition to this, all customers taking delivery of a new Ford car this month will also automatically qualify for a lucky draw and stand a chance to win a brand new Ford EcoSport. The winner of this lucky draw will be announced next year, on February 14, 2020.

Talking about the Midnight Surprise sales campaign, Vinay Raina, executive director - Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India said, "With the unique Midnight Surprise, we are not just looking to enhance convenience, but also double up the joy of owning a Ford with assured gifts and surprised on offer"

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.