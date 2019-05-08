New Cars and Bikes in India

Ford Aspire Titanium Blu Variant Spotted At Dealership

The Ford Aspire is set to get a new top-end variant, Titanium Blu, similar to the Ford Figo facelift. The updated trim gets new exterior styling and all-black interior.

The Ford Aspire Titanium Blu trim comes in a shade of silver, while the exterior styling elements

Images of the Ford Aspire Blu variant has recently surfaced online, and this time around the new top-end trim was spotted at a dealership. Like the recently launched Figo facelift, the Aspire too is set to get a new top-of-the-line variant based on the Titanium trim, called the Titanium Blu. While the company is yet to officially launch the new top-end variant, but finally the car has started reaching the dealerships, which indicates the launch is closer than we anticipated.

Ford Aspire Blu Trim gets new decals at the rear along with black roof, alloys and ORVMs

Unlike the white base colour of the Ford Figo Titanium Blu trim, the Aspire Blu comes in a shade of silver, while the exterior styling elements have been carried over from the Figo. So, we get to see the same glossy black treatment from the roof, sporty multi-spoke alloy wheels, ORVMs and side decals. Up front, the car gets the same grille from the regular Aspire, but this one gets a complete black treatment, and headlamps too come with blacked-out elements. Like the Figo, this one too gets the bright blue streak along with the C-shaped design on the bumper. Changes made to the rear only include the black decal and Blu lettering.

Ford Aspire Blu Trim gets an all-black cabin with blue highlights on the door panels and 'Blu' lettering on the seat

As for the cabin, the Ford Aspire Titanium Blu trim will come with all-black interior contrast blue highlights on the inner door handles and the Blu branding on the black fabric upholstery. Other features are similar to what you see on the top-end model like - a floating touchscreen infotainment system, leather-wrapped steering wheel. The car is said to be equipped with two airbags unlike the Figo Blu, which gets 6 airbags.

The engine options are likely to remain unchanged, however, like the Figo, the Aspire Blu trim might possibly only come with the top-spec 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to the 6-speed automatic torque converter. Other engine options also include the 1.2-litre three-cylinder unit that was introduced with the Freestyle, and the tried and tested 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel unit.

Image Source: TeamBHP

