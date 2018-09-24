New Cars and Bikes in India

Ford Aspire Facelift Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch Next Month

The 2018 Ford Aspire facelift gets its first comprehensive upgrade featuring revised styling and new features, with the launch scheduled on October 4.

Ford India has announced that bookings are open for the Aspire facelift subcompact sedan ahead of the official launch slated on October 4, 2018. The 2018 Ford Aspire facelift brings comprehensive upgrades to the subcompact sedan including revised styling and new features. The car will also get the newly developed 1.2-litre Dragon series petrol engine that made its debut on the Freestyle crossover. Order books are open for the new Aspire facelift across Ford dealerships across the country for a token amount of ₹ 11,000.

Also Read: Ford Aspire Facelift Fully Revealed In Latest Spy Shots

(The cabin now gets a floating touchscreen system, new controls and more)

Speaking about the Ford Aspire facelift, Ford India - Vice President, Marketing, Rahul Gautam said, "The New Ford Aspire has been tailor-made for those who don't follow the crowds, desire beyond the ordinary and want more out of their car experience. They are driven by a desire to lead and make their own mark."

Ford has revealed images of the 2018 Aspire facelift showing off the changes. Most notably, the Ford Aspire facelift comes with a revised front with the new bumper with C-shaped bezels around the fog lamps, tweaked grille, and new alloy wheels. The cabin has also boasts of the new floating touchscreen infotainment system that supports SYNC3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The air-con vents have been tweaked as well to accommodate the new screen. You can also see illuminated USB sockets, auto climate control and a start-stop button. The beige and black themed interior continues from the predecessor.

Also Read: Ford Aspire Facelift Launch Date Revealed

(The Ford Aspire facelift will take on the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Honda Amaze and the likes)

Under the hood, the 2018 Ford Aspire facelift will get the new 1.2-litre Dragon petrol engine, while the 1.5-litre TDCi diesel will also be on offer. It needs to be seen if the automaker will offer the 1.5-litre Dragon petrol as well. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and an automatic as well. Prices on the Aspire facelift are expected to see a marginal hike of about ₹ 20,000 over the current model. The Aspire facelift will take on the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Honda Amaze and the likes in the segment.

