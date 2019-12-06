Ford And McDonald’s Collaborate To Convert Coffee Bean Skin Into Car Parts

Ford Motor Company and McDonald's USA have collaborated to convert coffee bean skins to vehicle parts such as headlamp housing. We all know that the dried skin (chaff) of the bean comes off during the roasting process and it's this skin that Ford will use to reinforce certain vehicle parts. The company found that chaff can be converted into a durable material. By heating the chaff to high temperatures under low oxygen, mixing it with plastic and other additives and turning it into pellets, the material can be formed into various shapes.

By heating the chaff to high temperatures under low oxygen and mixing it with plastic and other additives it turns to pellets Ford Cars EcoSport Mustang Endeavour Figo Figo Aspire Freestyle

The chaff composite meets the quality specifications for parts like headlamp housings and other interior and under hood components. According to Ford, the resulting components will be about 20 per cent lighter and require up to 25 per cent less energy during the moulding process. Heat properties of the chaff component are significantly better than the currently used material, says the company.

Heat properties of the chaff component are significantly better than the currently used material

McDonald's is expected to direct a significant portion of its coffee chaff in North America to Ford to be incorporated into vehicle parts. The project also involves Varroc Lighting Systems, which supplies the headlamps, and Competitive Green Technologies, the processor of the coffee chaff.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.