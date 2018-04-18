Ford and Mahindra will make a range of next generation SUVs for India in the coming years but the two automotive giants have already tied up in the United States for a much cleaner mobility project. Ford in partnership with Mahindra Genze has announced a new electric bicycle for the bay city of San Francisco, which will be launched Ford And Mahindra Genze Collaborate For GoBike Electric Bicycle In San Francisco.

(The Ford Mahindra electric bicycle will operate in the San Fransico bay area)

Ford and Mahindra will make a range of next generation SUVs for India in the coming years but the two automotive giants have already tied up in the United States for a much cleaner mobility project. Ford in partnership with Mahindra Genze has announced a new electric bicycle for the bay city of San Francisco, which will be launched on April 24. The new electric bicycle, called the Ford GoBike will be made by Mahindra Genze in its Ann Arbor assembly centre just outside Detroit, Michigan. The electric two wheeler also makes the Genze electric scooter at the same facility and you can read our exclusive first ride review of that city runabout here (incidentally, also in San Francisco).

250 electric bicycles will be available in San Francisco starting April 24, 2018. The existing fleet strength of the Ford GoBike around the United States though is a strong 3000 electric bicycles! The ebike features a 345 kWh lithium ion battery that is removable and rechargeable. The electric bicycle can boost a rider up to about 30 kmph and can be rented using either a single ride pass of an access pass that will entail a three day rental period.

Behind the screens look at the assembly of our new ebike! Get ready to ride the Ford GoBike Plus on April 24th #SanFrancico ⚡️ Shoutout to our ebike partner, @RideGenZe pic.twitter.com/gviyNkK6E5 — Ford GoBike (@FordGoBike) April 17, 2018

The bicycles will be available for rent through the Ford GoBike app, which can also be used to locate the electric bicycle closest to you. The bicycle also features a smart interface and a screen that allows riders to see their speed and more importantly, their charge levels. The Ford GoBike program is also slated to expand to other parts of the bay area including Oakland, San Jose and Berkeley.n April 24. The new electric bicycle, called the Ford GoBike will be made by Mahindra Genze in its Ann Arbor assembly centre just outside Detroit, Michigan. The electric two wheeler also makes the Genze electric scooter at the same facility and you can read our exclusive first ride review of that city runabout here (incidentally, also in San Francisco).

250 electric bicycles will be available in San Francisco starting April 24, 2018. The existing fleet strength of the Ford GoBike around the United States though is a strong 3000 electric bicycles! The ebike features a 345 kWh lithium ion battery that is removable and rechargeable. The electric bicycle can boost a rider up to about 30 kmph and can be rented using either a single ride pass of an access pass that will entail a three day rental period.

The bicycles will be available for rent through the Ford GoBike app, which can also be used to locate the electric bicycle closest to you. The bicycle also features a smart interface and a screen that allows riders to see their speed and more importantly, their charge levels. The Ford GoBike program is also slated to expand to other parts of the bay area including Oakland, San Jose and Berkeley.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.