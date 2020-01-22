Force Reveals New Shared Mobility Platform

Force Motors today revealed the country's first next generation shared mobility platform that has been simultaneously designed and developed for both Internal Combustion Engines and 100% electric drive. The project codenamed T1N was triggered about four years ago and it's the first vehicle in this category in the country offering crash and rollover compliance with air bags for driver and co-driver even though current Indian legislation does not mandate them. In addition to this, T1N comes with large ventilated disk brakes on all four wheels with ABS, EBD, EDTC and ESP offering unmatched safety for its passengers.

The T1N has been developed with global aspirations, it is design protected for plying in select markets of Middle East, Africa, ASEAN and South America where the T1N is expected to be an excellent value proposition vis a vis high premium products from Europe, Far East and USA.

Force Motors T1N development team consulted with leading technology specialists, domain experts across the globe, in Italy, Spain, UK, Germany, Japan, USA to improve, refine and validate the platform to match international performance expectations.

The T1N platform has been designed with a 2-box construction keeping the engine fully outside ensuring least NVH in passenger compartment. For the first time in this segment independent front suspension with transverse parabolic springs has been offered, giving it best in class ride quality.

The T1N is powered by a new and more powerful BS6 compliant, Common Rail Diesel engine, offering peak torque of 350Nm. The platform will also offer BS6 CNG variant as also a class leading full electric version.

This new platform is underdoing final validation and homologation processes. A new state of the art facility, with body shop with robotic and laser welding facilities is being set up at Pithampur. It is expected to be available for sale by the end of the year.

