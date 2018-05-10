Force Motors Bags Light Strike Vehicles' Order From The Indian Army

Pune-based Force Motors has bagged the order for the supply of Light Strike Vehicles (LSV) to the Indian Army. The LCVs will be fully indigenous and manufactured by the company's research and development team. The company has developed the LCV for exacting military activities, with the assurance of speed and reliability. The vehicles use engines and transmissions from the Force Motors' stable and have been upgraded according to the demands and applications of the Indian Armed Forces. Force Motors' has been working on these LCVs for over two years now with tests conducted in tough and rough terrains of Rajasthan to the freezing Himalaya.

The spokesperson from Force Motors said, "We are very happy that the Indian Army has reposed trust in the fully indigenous Light Strike Vehicle developed by our research and development team. This is a small but significant step in creating fully indigenous specialist vehicles for the Armed Forces - a truly 'Make in India' initiative."

These LCVs from Force Motors is designed for quick ingress and egress and are also capable of performing on extreme terrain, with maneuverability, high speed and stability. It also gets 4x4 configurations along with differential locks on all wheels, carried from the Force Gurkha. It is equipped with run flat tyres and has the provision to mount a rocket launcher and machine guns. The Force Motors LCVs can also be airlifted and dropped into enemy territory, for use as an advance fast strike vehicle.

