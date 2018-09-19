New Cars and Bikes in India

Fly Free Smart Motorcycles Reveals Electric Scrambler

The Smart Desert is a Scrambler-style motorcycle with 1960s design, but is an electric motorcycle which is completely customisable.

The Smart Desert is a full-electric scrambler motorcycle which is fully customisable

Highlights

  • The Smart Desert is an electric scrambler motorcycle
  • The Smart Desert is fully customisable with 80 different combinations
  • Maximum range of 160km with a top speed of over 80 kmph

American electric motorcycle manufacturer Fly Free Smart Motorcycles has released details of the first of the company's three Smart models. The first of the three models will be an electric scrambler motorcycle, called the Smart Desert. And with its flat seat, old-school off-road tyres, narrow wheelbase, exposed skeleton and single headlight, the Smart Desert does look like a bike with its 1960s Scrambler design intact. What is unique about this special scrambler though is that it is fully customisable. There are up to 80 different combinations of colours and accessories to make it completely personalised and unique.

Smart Desert Technology from Studio Salens on Vimeo.

But it's a modern electric motorcycle after all. The Smart Desert is fitted with a removable battery that is easy to charge wherever you go. And the battery comes in two range settings - one with a 80 km range, that allows the Smart Desert to reach speeds of around 65 kmph, and a second setting that doubles the range to 160 km, and also allows maximum speed of 80 kmph. The battery takes about 8 hours to be fully charged, and the manufacturer maintains that even after 700 cycles, the battery will maintain 70 per cent of its initial capacity.

Smart Desert Colours from Studio Salens on Vimeo.

0 Comments

The bike also comes with three riding modes - Eco, City, and Speed - each allowing the rider to choose the level of energy used and accompanying performance from the motor. The Smart Desert will also come with an intelligent key system and this Scrambler is smart-connected too, with a dedicated app that allows riders to connect with a smartphone. So far, the California-headquartered company hasn't announced pricing and other details, but what has been announced is that interested buyers can pre-book the bike, and a crowdfunding campaign will be organised after the launch of the other two models in the portfolio,

