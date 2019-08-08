First Revolt RV 400 Rolls Off From Company's Manesar Plant

The Revolt RV 400 is the first electric motorcycle from Revolt Motors, an electric vehicle start-up headquartered in Gurugram. Revolt Motors was founded by Rahul Sharma, former co-founder of Micromax Informatics. The company recently rolled out the first unit of the RV 400 from its Manesar facility and will be announcing the prices on August 28, 2019. The manufacturing facility in Manesar boasts a production capacity of 120,000 vehicles commissioned for Phase 1. The electric motorcycle was first unveiled in June 2019 and the company had worked on it for two years. The Revolt RV400 is an entry-level commuter electric motorcycle which will have several unique features, and will be the first electric motorcycle with artificial intelligence, synthesised sounds and a swappable battery location network.

(The Revolt RV 400 will be A.I enabled and have a range of 156 km on a single charge)

Revolt Intellicorp has received over 2,500 pre-bookings for the RV 400 in the 15 days since it began taking bookings June 25, 2019 onwards. The company is taking pre-bookings on its website along with Amazon as well. Revolt Intellicorp's RV 400 electric motorcycle is available for pre-bookings for ₹ 1,000. The RV400 electric motorcycle will offer a choice of three riding modes - Eco, City and Sport. The Revolt RV400 boasts of a range of 156 km (ARAI-certified) on a single charge in Eco mode. In City mode, range is expected to be around 80-90 km and Sport mode range will depend on riding style and terrain. It has a top speed of 85 kmph.

The RV400 will also have a dedicated mobile app which will offer a complete range of features, including satellite navigation, bike locator, real-time bike information and diagnostics, geo-fencing for security, doorstep battery delivery, online payment gateway for battery swap, and anti-theft features. We expect the Revolt RV400 to be priced under ₹ 1 lakh, maybe even as less as ₹ 80,000-90,000 (ex-showroom).

