First Morgan Aero GT Rolls Off Production Line

Morgan Motor Company revealed its most extreme road-going model to date, the Aero GT, at the Geneva Motor Show. Now, the very first edition of the Morgan Aero GT has officially rolled off the production line. The British carmakers will produce only eight Aero GT units and all vehicles are individually built personalized to customer specification. With the induction of the Aero GT, Morgan Motors say goodbye to the iconic, 2-door convertible Aero 8, that saw a career spanning from 2001-2017. Built by Morgan Special Projects department, the Morgan Aero GT takes inspiration from the aggressive aerodynamic profiles seen on Morgan's 2009 GT3 race car.

(The Morgan Aero GT takes inspiration from Morgan's 2009 GT3 race car)

Steve Morris, Managing Director, Morgan Motor Company said, "Every Morgan is built to an exacting specification and is bespoke to each customer and the first Aero GT off the production line looks superb in every way. It was a pleasure to reveal the car to the world just a few weeks ago, to see the first car leave the factory is an honor and I know the new owner will be delighted when they take delivery."

(The Morgan Aero GT will be limited to only 8 units)

In terms of design, the body panels of the Aero GT has been shaped in such a way that the lines protruding from the side showcases the elegance that has gone into it. The surfacing of new panels was done digitally via computation fluid dynamics simulation prior to full scale validation. Each panel is created using the technologically advanced super-forming process, before being hand-finished and transformed into Aero GT panels. Boasting its exclusivity, each customer will have an individual design consultancy with Jon Wells, Morgan's Head of Design, before the car enters production. This, the first customer car to be completed, is finished in Miami Blue, which perfectly complements the aggressive body styling unique to the Aero GT.

Up front, the canard details and wing top louvre vents reduce low pressure on the sides of the Aero body, making a difference in frontal downforce. At the rear, the dramatic diffuser reduces air pressure from beneath the vehicle, increasing rear downforce and reducing the visual weight at the rear. Finite enameled 'GT' badges signify the model variant. The interior is hand-finished with a series of painted stitching and pinstripe accents, and an extended choice of wood options.

(The Morgan Aero GT comes with a 367bhp, BMW N62, naturally-aspirated V8 engine)

Powered by the same 367bhp, BMW N62, naturally-aspirated V8 engine used in the Aero 8, the Aero GT will travel from 0-100kmph in just 4.5 seconds, reaching a top speed of 273kmph. Each Aero GT will be built with Morgan's latest adjustable suspension and comes with manual transmission. The Morgan Aero GT will be limited to only 8 units.

