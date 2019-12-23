First Impressions: Yamaha Fascino 125 FI

The Yamaha Fascino nameplate has finally received an upgrade in the form of the new Fascino 125 FI. It replaces the 113 cc version that is currently on sale and will be discontinued by April 2020. This also marks India Yamaha Motor's first-ever scooter in the 125 cc segment, with the Fascino 125 FI being the new entry-point into the Japanese brand. The new offering gets comprehensively revised styling, a new frame underneath and an all-new BS6 compliant motor. So, in effect, the Yamaha Fascino 125 FI is an all-new model and aims to establish the brand in the fast-growing 125 cc scooter segment. While a comprehensive review is still some time away, we did get a chance to sample the scooter, albeit very briefly, and we tell you what we liked about the new Fascino 125 FI.

The classic retro European styling looks trendy and has matured on the Fascino 125 over the 113 cc version Yamaha Fascino 61,629 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Yamaha Fascino 125 FI's design looks familiar and flamboyant. The classic retro European styling made it so popular in the first place and the design language has matured on the 125 cc model. The triangular headlamp is larger and covered with the chunky chrome bezel, while the front apron gets a cleaner appearance that does away with the chrome-finished vents. There are streaks of chrome all over including the front and side panels that may seem a little over-the-top. However, given the positioning as a family scooter, the chrome touch will be liked by the masses. There are major updates to the rear with the side panels coming together for an elongated look, while the V-shaped taillight brings a distinctive touch. The scooter rides on alloy wheels with a 12-inch unit up front and a 10-inch wheel at the rear. There are seven colours including the bright red and yellow that will be available only on the top trim.

What the Yamaha Fascino 125 FI achieves in styling, it misses by a small margin on features. The scooter continues to offer a halogen headlamp that is quickly diminishing in the segment, instead of an LED unit. It also misses out on DRLs and a digital read-out for the all-analogue instrument console. There are value additions though including the side-stand cut off switch.

The instrument console misses a digital readout. The right side of the handlebar gets the start-stop switch

A start-stop system has been added that can be switched off and is intended to improve the fuel efficiency on the scooter. The system uses a throttle position sensor that is connected to the starter generator to turn off the ignition when you stop. It also gets a traffic mode with a speed sensor on the front wheel, enabled to avoid stalling during rush-hour traffic. With the tech, Yamaha claims a 16 per cent hike in efficiency over the 113 cc model with the scooter returning 58 kmpl (claimed).

Considering that we were riding in an enclosed space, we could not properly sample the start-stop system do its job and will have to wait to ride the scooter on open roads to see if it makes a considerable difference in our riding experience. We did like is the new smart motor-generator system that allows one-touch ignition start and a quieter starter motor. The scooter also gets a foldable hook and a multi-function key that includes the seat opener with access to 21 litres of under-seat storage. A USB charging point is being offered as an optional fitment.

The Fascino 125 FI is the lightest scooter in its class and gets a peppy Blue Core motor with fuel-injection

The Yamaha Fascino 125 FI is underpinned by a new frame and a larger displacement engine but is about four kg lighter than the 113 cc version. This, brings the overall weight to just 99 kg (kerb), making it the lightest scooter in its class. The seat is set slightly lower and wider, while the handlebar sits closer to the rider. The new 125 cc single-cylinder Blue Core engine is fuel-injected belting out 8 bhp and 9.7 Nm of peak torque. Power delivery feels seamless and it is quick off the line as speeds build fast, even though we weren't trying to push it much. The improvement in refinement levels from the engine is visible and the fuelling feels immediate. The scooter though doesn't feel very aggressive and is relaxed around a bend. The ride quality is tuned towards comfort, but we will only be able to you more once we ride it on public roads. The disc brakes are offered on top variants work and just fine with the right amount of bite. There's the Unified Braking System (UBS) or CBS in Yamaha speak to keep things stable.

The Yamaha Fascino 125 FI is priced from ₹ 66,430, going up to ₹ 69,930 (all-prices, ex-showroom Delhi). That makes the scooter considerably cheaper than the Honda Activa 125 BS6 and about ₹ 10,000 more expensive than the Fascino 110. However, it needs to be seen how the Hero Duet 125 and the Suzuki Access BS6 are priced in this space. For now, the Fascino 125 remains the most affordable 125 cc BS6 ready scooter and makes for a compelling buy while it continues to deliver on the current version's strong suits. Production will begin by January 2020 with deliveries to follow by the end of the same month. We will be doing a comprehensive review of the scooter then, so do watch out for the same.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.