First Batch Of Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Sold Out In India

FCA India has announced that the first batch of the recently launched Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUVs has been soldout in the country. The automaker said that the first batch was sold out in record time, and a significant number of the Wrangler Rubicons are ready for deliveries to Indian customers immediately. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon was launched earlier this month at a price of ₹ 68.94 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The Wrangler remains one of the most popular SUVs globally and is built as the brand's most extreme off-roader. India gets the five-door version of the SUV that comes as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

Also Read: Jeep Rubicon Wrangler Launched In India

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that develops 265 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via the RockTrac 4x4 all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. The Rubicon has some serious off-road credentials. That comes courtesy of a number of improvements including a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 4LO low-range gear ratio. It also gets full-time torque management, an electronic sway bar that enhances articulation and electronic locking differentials at the front and rear axles.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon gets a raised ground clearance, improved approach, break-over and departure angles

Also Read: Jeep Wrangler Launched In India

Furthermore, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon's gearbox offers a crawl ratio of 77.2:1 to climb the steepest of inclines, while the turbocharger comes with a twin-scroll low-inertia unit with an electrically actuated wastegate for more power when off-roading. Jeep has mounted the turbo directly on the cylinder head to further improve the engine durability. Over the standard Wrangler, the Rubicon offers a ground clearance of 217 mm, up by 2 mm. The approach, break-over and departure angles stand at 43.9, 22.6 and 37-degrees respectively, improving over the standard version.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is loaded on the feature front and comes with an 8.4-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, cruise control, leather seats, a digital instrument console and an Alpine sound system. The safety list is equally expansive with front and side airbags, park assist, rear back-up camera, ESC, trailer sway control, ABS, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation and TPMS.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.