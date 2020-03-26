Fight Against Covid-19: Mahindra Readies Ventilator Prototype In 48 Hours

In a bid to fight against the deadly Coronavirus the teams of Mahindra situated at the company's Igatpuri and Mumbai plants have responded to the call made by the group chairman, Anand Mahindra, by coming up with the first ventilator prototype within 48 hours. The teams say this has been possible due to a lot of research on the internet and finding out more on how Ventilators function. A video on what the teams have been able to achieve till now has been shared on Twitter by Anand Mahindra, Chairman - Mahindra Group.

So, so proud of our Kandivali & Igatpuri teams who confined themselves to the factories & without sleep produced this in 48hrs. With humility, we will seek guidance from specialists on the usefulness of the device. Whatever the outcome, they have shown India fights back... pic.twitter.com/LrVXm4Acku — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 26, 2020

The teams will now work on 3 more prototypes based on feedback from experts and more research. These new prototypes will be lighter and more compact in specifications and the teams aim to finish the task in 2 to 3 days' time. Importantly, Anand Mahindra, also stated that these life saver devices which otherwise cost between ₹ 5-10 lakhs will cost below just ₹ 7,500 once made.

Dr. Pawan K Goenka, Managing Director at Mahindra & Mahindra has also revealed that the group is working along with two big Public sector Undertakings and an existing ventilator manufacturer to help them to simplify design and scale up capacity and that Mahindra's engineering team is right now on the job with them.

Ventilator 2: 2 pronged approach. At one end, we along with two large PSUs are working with An existing manufacturer of high spec ventilators to help them to simplify design and scale up capacity. Our engineering team is right now with them working on it. @PMOIndia @MahindraRise — Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) March 26, 2020

Dr. Goenka also shared on twitter that the company is also working on an automated version of the Bag Valve Mask ventilator which is commonly known as Ambu bag. The company is hoping that a prototype will be ready in the next 3 days for necessary approvals.

Ventilator 3: at other end we are working on an automated version of the Bag Valve Mask ventilator (commonly known as Ambu bag). We hope to have a Proto ready in 3 days for approval. Once proven this design will be made available to all for manufacturing. @PMOIndia @MahindraRise — Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) March 26, 2020

