New Cars and Bikes in India

Fight Against Covid-19: Mahindra Readies Ventilator Prototype In 48 Hours

On the day of the Janata Curfew Anand Mahindra, Chairman - Mahindra Group had announced that the company is figuring out how to manufacture ventilators at its facilities

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Mahindra's technical team that built the prototype ventilator in 48 hours

Highlights

  • Teams from Mahindra's Igatpuri and Mumbai plants made the prototype
  • The first ventilator prototype was made within 48 hours
  • The teams will now work on 3 more prototypes based on experts' feedback

In a bid to fight against the deadly Coronavirus the teams of Mahindra situated at the company's Igatpuri and Mumbai plants have responded to the call made by the group chairman, Anand Mahindra, by coming up with the first ventilator prototype within 48 hours. The teams say this has been possible due to a lot of research on the internet and finding out more on how Ventilators function. A video on what the teams have been able to achieve till now has been shared on Twitter by Anand Mahindra, Chairman - Mahindra Group.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra Offers To Make Ventilators, Convert Resorts Into Care Facilities

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

Bolero

Scorpio

XUV300

Bolero Pik-Up

Thar

Bolero Camper

XUV500

Bolero Big Pik-Up

Supro

Marazzo

KUV100 NXT

TUV300

Alturas G4

e-Verito

Xylo

e2oPlus

NuvoSport

TUV300 Plus

Verito

Verito Vibe

The teams will now work on 3 more prototypes based on feedback from experts and more research. These new prototypes will be lighter and more compact in specifications and the teams aim to finish the task in 2 to 3 days' time. Importantly, Anand Mahindra, also stated that these life saver devices which otherwise cost between ₹ 5-10 lakhs will cost below just ₹ 7,500 once made.

Dr. Pawan K Goenka, Managing Director at Mahindra & Mahindra has also revealed that the group is working along with two big Public sector Undertakings and an existing ventilator manufacturer to help them to simplify design and scale up capacity and that Mahindra's engineering team is right now on the job with them.

0 Comments

Dr. Goenka also shared on twitter that the company is also working on an automated version of the Bag Valve Mask ventilator which is commonly known as Ambu bag. The company is hoping that a prototype will be ready in the next 3 days for necessary approvals.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Bolero with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra
Bolero

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 8.66 - 9.79 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 11.57 - 19.87 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.14 - 14.85 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 11.11 - 11.56 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 8.56 - 9.19 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.77 - 22.22 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 7.22 - 7.67 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.84 - 6.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 12.31 - 17.52 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.44 - 9.1 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 9.77 - 12.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.93 - 36.47 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 11.35 - 11.77 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 10.63 - 14.4 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 8.51 - 9.36 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 8.73 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 11.49 - 13.72 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 8.57 - 10.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 7.54 - 8.59 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Coronavirus Pandemic: Maruti Suzuki Looking To Make Ventilators To Help Government Fight Amid Lockdown
Coronavirus Pandemic: Maruti Suzuki Looking To Make Ventilators To Help Government Fight Amid Lockdown
BS4 Two-Wheeler Stock: Despite Discounts, Dealers Face Challenges
BS4 Two-Wheeler Stock: Despite Discounts, Dealers Face Challenges
Coronavirus Pandemic: Ola Cabs Recalls All Lease Cabs Amidst Nationwide Lockdown
Coronavirus Pandemic: Ola Cabs Recalls All Lease Cabs Amidst Nationwide Lockdown
Discounts On BS4 Vehicles: Carmakers Offer Huge Benefits Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak
Discounts On BS4 Vehicles: Carmakers Offer Huge Benefits Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak
Select your City
or select from popular cities