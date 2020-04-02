Coronavirus: MG Throws Open Affordable Ventilator Challenge

Automobile manufacturers are taking the lead when it comes to coming up with innovative solutions to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. Recently MG Motor India had announced an aid of ₹ 2 crore to fight the disease near its facilities in Gujarat and Gurugram. Now the company has started a unique challenge that will help create Ventilators in quick time which are affordable as well. The Affordable Ventilator Challenge is a part of company's Developer Program & Grant will aid the patients who are infected with the deadly Coronavirus.

Once the prototypes are ready they will be evaluated by a team of medical experts for their efficiency. MG Motor India will grant ₹ 10 lakh the best ventilator design concept. In addition to this the carmaker will also provide production support for the proposed ventilator prototype at its manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. In keeping with the critical need for swift deployment of affordable ventilators, the last date of submitting applications is April 15, 2020.

MG will provide production support for the proposed ventilator prototype at its manufacturing facility in Halol

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a dire need of ventilators to take care of the growing number of patients. There is an extreme shortage of ventilators in the country and those available are very expensive for mass adoption. As a responsible corporate citizen, MG Motor India is committed to fighting this pandemic. Incentivizing medical innovation through a financial grant to the most viable prototype is the most effective channel to do our bit for the community.” Entries to the challenge can be submitted on MG Motor India's website

