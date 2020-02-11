Fifth-Gen Honda City Teased

The 2020 Honda City will be finally coming to India in the next couple of months. The City is in its fifth-generation now and it's an evolution over its predecessor. Now the City has been already revealed in China and going by the teaser image, the India-spec model won't be much different. It now looks very much in sync with the family design language, having similarities with bigger models like the Honda Civic and Accord.

The new Honda City is in-line with the family design language.

The angular design is quite pronounced, especially at the front where the solid wing face is quite prominent. The chunky chrome bar meets the jewel eye LED headlamps and the three-part bumper is neatly contoured. The profile too looks sharper and a bit tort, sporting a sharp character line that starts from the headlamps and merges with the wraparound taillights, covering the entire length of the car. The LED taillights too have a distinctive design with the U-shaped signature light. Not only that, the 2020 Honda City has grown in size as well and is now over 100 mm longer, while the width has increased by 53 mm. The height though is now lowered by a good 28 mm, making it look a bit sportier. That said, Honda has trimmed the wheelbase on the new City by 11 mm, despite the overall increase in length.

The dashboard is inspired from the new Jazz and gets a clutter-free and upmarket appearance

On the inside, the new generation Honda City gets plenty of upgrades including a new layout for the dashboard wrapped in soft-touch upholstery. The overall design is neat and houses vertical-style air vents and a larger touchscreen infotainment system in the centre. The climate control switches are positioned just below that, while the switches have been replaced with touch-sensitive controls. Moreover, it gets an all-new steering wheel that still has a three-spoke design but steering mounted audio controls have been tweaked.

The front profile is reminiscent of the Honda Civic, the rear gets new distinctive U-shaped signature LED lights.

The Thai-Spec Honda City gets a new 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that develops 120 bhp at 5500 rpm and 173 Nm of peak torque between 2000-4500 rpm. However, we are not sure if this engine will be making its way to the India line-up as well. So, the powertrain that we're expecting in the India-spec model is actually a hybrid powertrain. The 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine has been coupled with the i-MMD mild-hybrid system and delivers a fuel economy of 23.8 kmpl.

