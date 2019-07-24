Fifth Edition Of The Suzuki Gixxer Cup To Begin This Month

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced the fifth season of the Suzuki Gixxer Cup scheduled to start at the end of this month. The racing series organised under the aegis of FIM and Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI), in association with JK Tyre Motorsports will consist of four rounds and will see budding racers battle it out on the race-prepped Gixxer motorcycles. The first round is scheduled to take place at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on July 27, 2019.

Commenting on the new season of the Suzuki Gixxer Cup, Koichiro Hirao, Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, "As an extension to Suzuki's global racing legacy, Suzuki Motorcycle India is committed to provide racing experience to all motorsports enthusiasts in the country. Given the limited training infrastructure and awareness about the sport, we take pride in providing a platform for potential riders wanting to take-up racing as a career option. In the last four years, we have received tremendous responses from the participants across the country and look forward to an exhilarating and a successful championship this year. With the growing popularity of motorsports, we have also launched the MotoGP edition of Suzuki Gixxer SF last week to connect with the racing spirit."

The Suzuki Gixxer Cup is divided into 2 categories - Gixxer Cup & the Road to Rookies

The one make championship is intended to promote two-wheeled motorsport at a grassroot level. The series will be divided into two categories - JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup 2019 that is for riders aged 17 years and above and the Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup 2019 for riders aged between 12 and 16 years. The selection process for the riders was held at Kari on July 22, 2019, and saw 28 riders being finalised for the Gixxer Cup, while five riders will participate in the Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup 2019.

The qualified riders will go through a technical training session for three days at the Coimbatore circuit followed by the application and attainment of FMSCI 2W racing license. The participants will also be attending theory sessions and on-track riding under expert guidance. The first three rounds of the 2019 Suzuki Gixxer Cup will be held in Coimbatore, while the season finale will take place at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC).

Schedule:

July 27-28, 2019

Race 1 - Coimbatore - Suzuki Gixxer Cup & Red Bull Road To Rookies Cup

August 30 - September 01, 2019

Race 2 - Coimbatore - Suzuki Gixxer Cup & Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup - Final

September 27-29, 2019

Race 3 - Coimbatore - Suzuki Gixxer Cup

November 8-10, 2019

Race 4 - Suzuki Gixxer Cup - Final & Asia Cup of Road Racing

