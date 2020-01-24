New Cars and Bikes in India

Fiat Rolls Out Last Unit Of The 1.3-Litre Multijet Diesel Engine In India

Last unit of the mill was rolled out on January 23 and Fiat has produced 800,050 units of the engine so far.

Fiat has discontinued the 1.3-Litre engine in the Indian market.

An era has come to an end as Fiat has withdrawn its Multijet 1.3-Litre engine from the Indian market. It was already known that Fiat's 1.3-Litre, four cylinder, Multijet engine will succumb to the BS6 emission norms and it has now happened. Last unit of the mill was rolled out on January 23 and Fiat has produced 800,050 units of the engine so far. It was in September 2017 that Fiat had announced phasing out the 1.3-Litre engine due to the high cost of upgradation which was required to meet the BS6 standards.

Speaking on the roll out of the last unit, Fiat Spokesperson said, "Our JV manufacturing facility FIAPL today produced the last BSIV 1.3-litre Multijet engine. This dependable, legendary turbo-diesel Fiat engine has, over the years, powered many popular vehicles in India. With the BS-6 emission regulation norms being implemented, production has now been discontinued as we are actively moving into the manufacturing of BSVI powertrains. FIAPL produced a total of 800,050 of these dependable1.3-litre turbo-diesel engines in the life-cycle. We remain fully committed to our customers and have a robust plan ensuring spare parts availability for the life of any Fiat vehicle equipped with this workhorse. Parts will available at all FCA authorised workshops for the next 10 years."

The 1.3-Litre mill has had a glorious run in India and is responsible to establish carmakers like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors in the diesel car market. Other than the Fiat Punto and Linea, the motor has powered models like the Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno, Pre-facelift Ciaz, Previous generation Ertiga and even the Ritz which has been discontinued now. Tata Motors too has used this engine in models like Indigo eCS, Indigo Manza and Indica Vista among others.

