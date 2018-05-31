Fiat, Jeep To Skip Paris Motor Show 2018

Joining the ever- growing list of manufacturers skipping this year's Paris Motor Show are Fiat, Jeep and Alfa Romeo. Previously, the Volkswagen Group announced that it'll skip the Paris Motor Show citing huge costs of organizing, and would instead use the social media platform for its unveils and launches. This is the first time that Fiat and its sibling brand Jeep have skipped a major motorshow, and according to website AutoPlus France, Fiat suggests that auto shows are no longer a must as part of its ongoing strategy.

Fiat and Jeep has become the newest entrant to announce its absence from the biennial event this year, alongside the likes of Volkswagen, Nissan, Infiniti, Ford, Volvo, Subaru, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Opel and Lamborghini. While the core manufacturers of Fiat will be absent from the Paris Motor Show, we can expect Maserati and Ferrari to be present, as both the brands have not made any announcements as of yet.

(Jeep will launch the Compass Trailhawk in India soon)

However, the Paris Motor Show will still have some of the major OEMs showcasing its newest models for the general public. These include Hyundai, Suzuki, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot, Smart, Citroen, and Toyota. The 2018 Paris Motor Show will be held between October 2- 14 and is one of the oldest motorshow in the world.

The Paris Motor Show is not an exception, as Mercedes-Benz has already announced that it'll skip the upcoming Detroit Motor Show. The company feels that participating in all the motorshow does not fit into its new strategy as the products also need to be market specific. Instead, the German carmaker will focus on tech expos like CES in Las Vegas and the Mobile World Congress (MCW) in Barcelona to attract new customers.

