New Cars and Bikes in India

Fiat Chrysler To Recall Nearly 700,000 SUVs For Electrical Fault Risk In The US

The recall, covering 2011 through 2013 model year Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs, will address silicon deposits on the contact points of fuel pump relays that may interrupt electrical current, Fiat Chrysler said in a statement.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The recall covers 2011 through 2013 model year Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Thursday it will recall nearly 700,000 sport utility vehicles worldwide because a faulty electrical connection could prevent engine starts or contribute to a stall.

The recall, covering 2011 through 2013 model year Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs, will address silicon deposits on the contact points of fuel pump relays that may interrupt electrical current, Fiat Chrysler said in a statement. It said it is unaware of any injuries or accidents related to the faulty vehicles.

The Italian-American automaker had previously recalled most of the same SUVs in 2014 and 2015 for issues with their fuel pump relays.

The company, which last month announced it planned to merge with Peugeot owner PSA, said it would notify owners at a later date when they will be able to schedule repairs at dealerships.

0 Comments

The recall includes around 528,500 vehicles in the United States, 34,700 in Canada, 18,100 in Mexico and 116,500 outside North America, it said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Jeep Grand Cherokee with Immediate Rivals

Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep
Grand Cherokee

You may interested in

Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
₹ 87.84 Lakh - 1.25 Crore *
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery
₹ 88.96 Lakh - 1.28 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
₹ 90.99 - 94.24 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
₹ 79.48 - 92.5 Lakh *
Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
₹ 73.63 - 73.84 Lakh *
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
₹ 1.23 - 2.19 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
₹ 38.39 - 45.84 Lakh *
Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
₹ 1.39 - 2.24 Crore *
Maserati Levante
Maserati Levante
₹ 1.71 - 1.82 Crore *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.74 Crore *
View More
Offer
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 200 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM RC 200 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities